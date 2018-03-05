A much-anticipated report on stabilizing state finances and jump-starting Connecticut’s economy isn’t likely to get far before legislators adjourn in early May to run for re-election. Continue Reading →
Transportation
Recent Posts
CT DOT pitches ‘astounding,’ cheaper plan to break I-95 gridlock
|
Connecticut could implement a “strategic and incremental” widening of Interstate 95 to relieve congestion along the state’s shoreline without having to take huge swaths of private property by eminent domain, a game-changer for breaking gridlock in Fairfield County, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Thursday. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Transportation, Department of Transportation, Special Transportation Fund
Speaker: Legislature should turn transportation over to a new authority
|
After failing for years to properly invest in highways, rail and bridges, the legislature should relinquish oversight to a transportation authority immune from the pressure of election-year politics, House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz said Wednesday. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Transportation, Council of Small Towns, CT transportation, Speaker Joe Aresimowicz
CT Dems pan Trump infrastructure plan
|
WASINGTON – President Donald Trump rolled out his long-awaited infrastructure plan on Monday, which was quickly panned by Connecticut’s Democratic lawmakers, who are backing a rival proposal. Both plans face major challenges on the road to becoming reality. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Environment, Politics, Transportation, Washington, Chris Murphy, Congress, Connecticut Construction Industries Association
CT’s fuel taxes no longer as lofty, but still above nation’s average
|
Though Connecticut’s gasoline taxes still exceed U.S. average, they no longer are the national outlier they were a decade ago when motorists pumped 52 cents per gallon into the state’s coffers. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Transportation, CT gas tax, gasoline taxes
Malloy, Fasano heat up transportation debate
|
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and the state Senate’s top Republican intensified their debate Tuesday over an issue expected to be the focal point in Malloy’s final budget proposal: transportation. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Transportation, CT transportation, gasoline tax, tolls
Dozen House Democrats vow new drive for tolls despite rocky road
|
A dozen House Democratic legislators pledged Monday to propose a bill in the upcoming legislative session to establish electronic tolling throughout highways in Connecticut – a pitch that has been made numerous times in recent years but has failed to win approval. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Transportation
Rojas to propose 4-cent hike in CT gasoline tax
|
Unless some action is taken during the regular 2018 session — which begins Feb. 7 — the House chairman of the General Assembly’s tax-writing panel said he’s convinced capital projects will stall, rail and bus fares will rise, and key transit services will be canceled. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Transportation, gasoline tax, Jason Rojas, Special Transportation Fund
An independent and Democrats say tolls are necessary
|
At a transportation forum for Democratic and unaffiliated candidates, an independent offered the broadest prescription for how to stabilize and grow a special transportation fund now projected to hit insolvency by 2022, leaving the state unable to borrow money to address a growing backlog of transportation needs. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, Transportation, 2018 campaign
Malloy ready to stall hundreds of transportation projects
|
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy continued to set the stage Wednesday for a landmark 2018 transportation finance debate, outlining nearly 400 capital projects worth $4.3 billion that would be suspended over the next five years because of inadequate funding. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Transportation, Charter Oak Bridge, gasoline tax, I-84, I-95, Special Transportation Fund, tolls
Malloy: Election politics must not stop transportation fix
|
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy renewed his push to bolster Connecticut’s transportation program in 2018, urging legislators Wednesday to resist the traditional election-year approach of dodging controversial topics. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Transportation, Connecticut state budget, Dannel P. Malloy, tolls
Malloy tight-lipped on whether he will propose tolls
|
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy told a business audience Wednesday that saving the Special Transportation Fund from insolvency is an urgent issue for the General Assembly, but he was coy about whether he intends to propose tolls, a gas tax increase or any other solution in the final budget he’ll propose in February. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Transportation, lockbox, Special Transportation Fund
GOP candidates light on ideas at transportation forum
|
SOUTHINGTON — Republican candidates for governor drove away from a transportation forum Friday without saying how they would stabilize Connecticut’s depleted transportation fund, disappointing an audience of union members and contractors whose livelihoods rely on the state’s ability to maintain and improve its aging infrastructure. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, Transportation, 2018 campaign, Connecticut Construction Industries Association, Special Transportation Fund
Malloy says CT must reverse a culture of postponing hard choices
|
The future of Connecticut’s finances, transportation network and general well-being hinges largely on government — and the legislature in particular — reversing a long-standing culture of postponing hard choices, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy told Hartford area business leaders Friday. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Transportation, Dannel P. Malloy, pensions, transportation
Northeast rail plan stymied by lack of funding, concerns in Fairfield County
|
WASHINGTON — An ambitious — and to some in Connecticut controversial — plan to overhaul the railroad in the Northeast Corridor has come to a full stop, a victim to lack of funding. There also has been pushback to the plan from Fairfield County residents who fear the impact of laying down new high-speed-ready tracks and other development near their neighborhoods. Continue Reading →