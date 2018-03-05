Transportation

CT DOT pitches ‘astounding,’ cheaper plan to break I-95 gridlock

Connecticut could implement a “strategic and incremental” widening of Interstate 95 to relieve congestion along the state’s shoreline without having to take huge swaths of private property by eminent domain, a game-changer for breaking gridlock in Fairfield County, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Thursday. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Transportation, Department of Transportation, Special Transportation Fund

Speaker: Legislature should turn transportation over to a new authority

After failing for years to properly invest in highways, rail and bridges, the legislature should relinquish oversight to a transportation authority immune from the pressure of election-year politics, House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz said Wednesday. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Transportation, Council of Small Towns, CT transportation, Speaker Joe Aresimowicz

CT Dems pan Trump infrastructure plan

WASINGTON – President Donald Trump rolled out his long-awaited infrastructure plan on Monday, which was quickly panned by Connecticut’s Democratic lawmakers, who are backing a rival proposal. Both plans face major challenges on the road to becoming reality. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Environment, Politics, Transportation, Washington, Chris Murphy, Congress, Connecticut Construction Industries Association

Malloy tight-lipped on whether he will propose tolls

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy told a business audience Wednesday that saving the Special Transportation Fund from insolvency is an urgent issue for the General Assembly, but he was coy about whether he intends to propose tolls, a gas tax increase or any other solution in the final budget he’ll propose in February. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Transportation, lockbox, Special Transportation Fund

GOP candidates light on ideas at transportation forum

SOUTHINGTON — Republican candidates for governor drove away from a transportation forum Friday without saying how they would stabilize Connecticut’s depleted transportation fund, disappointing an audience of union members and contractors whose livelihoods rely on the state’s ability to maintain and improve its aging infrastructure. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Politics, Transportation, 2018 campaign, Connecticut Construction Industries Association, Special Transportation Fund

Malloy says CT must reverse a culture of postponing hard choices

The future of Connecticut’s finances, transportation network and general well-being hinges largely on government — and the legislature in particular — reversing a long-standing culture of postponing hard choices, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy told Hartford area business leaders Friday. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Transportation, Dannel P. Malloy, pensions, transportation

Northeast rail plan stymied by lack of funding, concerns in Fairfield County

WASHINGTON — An ambitious — and to some in Connecticut controversial — plan to overhaul the railroad in the Northeast Corridor has come to a full stop, a victim to lack of funding. There also has been pushback to the plan from Fairfield County residents who fear the impact of laying down new high-speed-ready tracks and other development near their neighborhoods. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Transportation, Washington, Darien, Fairfield County, Federal Railroad Administration, Greens Farm, Greenwich, high-speed rail