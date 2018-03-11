New Haven won’t have just one Long Wharf district if an ambitious new plan takes form. It will have five urban, walkable Long Wharfs connected by a ribbon-like park. Continue Reading →
Urban Development
Recent Posts
Plan to revitalize CT runs into doubters of all persuasions
|
A much-anticipated report on stabilizing state finances and jump-starting Connecticut’s economy isn’t likely to get far before legislators adjourn in early May to run for re-election. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Economic Development, Labor, Politics, Regional Planning, Transportation, Urban Development, Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth
Want to prosper? Act like a region, proponents say
|
The argument usually put forward for regionalism in Connecticut is that it can save money. And it can, but that may not be the best reason to consider metropolitan cooperation. Towns also can make money by developing their regional economies. Second of three articles. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Economic Development, Regional Planning, Urban Development, Regionalism
Gap between buying and renting a home in CT widens
|
WASHINGTON — The median cost of keeping a roof over one’s head in Connecticut has been coming down in recent years for homeowners but rising for renters, widening an affordability gap between those who own their homes and those who don’t. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Data, Urban Development, affordable housing, average rent, Hartford metro area, homeownership, NYU Furman Center, Population Reference Center
Some towns will win, others lose as CT struggles with low growth
|
WASHINGTON — While Connecticut’s population growth has slowed to a crawl, there will be shifts in the number of people who live in each of its 169 towns, with Sherman projected to lose nearly half its population by 2040 and Windham experiencing the biggest growth. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Data, Urban Development, aging population, Connecticut State Data Center, Connecticut towns, demographics, outmigration, population
As state loosens affordable housing rules, Milford does the same
|
Updated Monday at 3:54 p.m.
MILFORD — Twenty-two days after the General Assembly voted to loosen the state’s affordable housing standards despite the governor’s objections, at least one community is following suit. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Housing, Land Use, Politics, Urban Development, 8-30g, affordable housing, Dannel Malloy, Evonne Klein
With UConn’s campus now open, Hartford asks, ‘What’s next?’
|
While plenty of smaller projects are still underway, the grand opening of the University of Connecticut’s new Hartford branch campus means for the first time in more than a decade there is a lull in major redevelopment downtown. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Urban Development, Adriaen's Landing, Dannel Malloy, downtown Hartford, Front Street District, Hartford, I-84 viaduct, John Rowland
As UConn returns, a chapter in Hartford’s history is completed
|
HARTFORD — For nearly a half-century, the University of Connecticut has had no place to call its own in the state’s capital city. Today that changes as Connecticut’s flagship university opens the doors of its new $140-million downtown branch campus on Prospect Street. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Higher Education, Politics, Urban Development, Adriaen's Landing, Front Street District, Hartford, UConn, UConn Hartford
There is action near the station as development ramps up
|
Officials hope the trend toward transit-oriented development, or TOD, will lessen traffic congestion, reduce pollution and create dense and lively town centers that can attract bright young workers – the ones the General Electrics and Aetnas say they want. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Urban Development, A deeper look, CT commuter rail, CTfastrack, Deep Dive, TOD, transit-oriented development
State historian: CT’s hardship after the Revolution provides lessons for today
|
When Connecticut joined 12 other colonies in declaring independence from Great Britain on July 4, 1776, little did it know that it would emerge from the Revolutionary War facing an unprecedented structural economic crisis that would threaten the state’s fiscal future. How Connecticut emerged from that crisis can serve as lesson for the structural economic challenges the state faces today, says Walter W. Woodward, the state historian. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Urban Development, Connecticut economy, economic development, history, Independence Day, state historian
Danbury, now hatless, gets a second wind
|
Danbury – once the Hat City – has parlayed a good location, population growth, a history of economic development efforts, a sturdy tax base and generally efficient administration into a city that is farther along in reinventing itself than a number of other Connecticut cities once dominated by single industries. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Urban Development, Danbury, Ecuadorian immigrants, Mayor Mark Boughton
For Hartford, bankruptcy not an easy way out
|
At a May 22 town hall meeting on Hartford’s dire budget situation, a resident urged Mayor Luke Bronin not to file for bankruptcy, saying it would be a “death knell” for the city. Would it? Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Urban Development
Trump budget would end CT heating aid, housing, after-school programs
|
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s first budget proposal would strip Connecticut of tens of millions of dollars in federal grants, eliminating programs that subsidize heating bills for nearly 110,000 Connecticut households and provide housing for the homeless and after-school care. But the budget would boosting the state’s defense industry and fund a border wall. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Defense, Health Care, Politics, Schools/Child Welfare, Transportation, Urban Development, after school care
Plan for XL Center to test value of entertainment
|
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is backing $250 million in bonding to make the aged XL Center in Hartford “look and feel like an entirely new building.” Intended primarily as a venue for UConn sports, chatter about the possibility of the return of major league hockey picked up last week when Malloy and Mayor Luke Bronin issued a long-shot invitation to the NHL’s New York Islanders to play there. Whether the transformation moves ahead is now up to the General Assembly. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Urban Development, Capital Region Development Authority, Carolina Hurricanes, CRDA, Hartford Whalers, New York Islanders, Spectra
Little Derby has a big plan
|
In 2003 the city demolished a row of 19th century brick buildings along Main Street to make way for a major development that never happened, leaving a vacant 19-acre site with little more than a rusting grain elevator. Now city officials hope to create a new neighborhood “that will put Derby on the map.” Continue Reading →