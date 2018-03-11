A lot of disagreement over a lot of issues in a week of heated politics. Issues both financial and personal are emerging as Connecticut’s political season matures. Continue Reading →
The Trump appointee behind the move to add a citizenship question to the census
In December, the Department of Justice requested that the Census Bureau add a question to the 2020 survey that would ask respondents to reveal whether they are U.S. citizens. It is a highly controversial request, so who is actually driving the policy change? Continue Reading →
CT lawmakers differ on Trump tariff plan
WASHINGTON — Connecticut lawmakers had different reactions to President Donald Trump’s plan to impose new tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum, ranging from praise to condemnation. Continue Reading →
Rubio to introduce ‘red-flag’ bill, as will Blumenthal
WASHINGTON — Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday said he is introducing a bill that would provide federal grants to states for establishing gun violence restraining orders – and said he doubted a broader one Sen. Richard Blumenthal plans to introduce Thursday would pass the Senate. Continue Reading →
CT defense industry a likely loser under Trump tariff plan
WASHINGTON — Connecticut’s defense industry would be a likely loser if President Donald Trump moves forward with his intention to raise tariffs on imported aluminum and steel. The main reason — foreign governments could retaliate by purchasing fewer U.S. made planes, helicopters and jet engines. Continue Reading →
NRA, Bronin trade attacks over gun-training proposal
WASHINGTON — The National Rifle Association on Tuesday reacted forcefully to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin’s campaign to end the gun group’s role in Connecticut’s permitting process. Bronin struck back. Continue Reading →
USDA may impose work requirements on CT food stamp recipients
WASHINGTON — Single, unemployed adults without children who receive food stamps in Connecticut may soon see those benefits end under new regulations being considered by the Trump administration. Continue Reading →
After Trump endorses gun measures, Senate Dems propose a bill
WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats will push for tighter background checks and new protective orders, modeled after a program that Connecticut has had in place since 1999, to disarm dangerous individuals. Continue Reading →
Trump asks Murphy to help draft ‘comprehensive’ gun bill
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he wanted Sen. Chris Murphy to join three Senate colleagues in drafting a “comprehensive” gun bill that is “very powerful” on expansion of the FBI background check system for gun buyers. “We are determined to turn grief into action,” Trump said at a White House gathering with lawmakers to discuss ways to combat gun violence. Continue Reading →
Murphy, Esty to pitch gun bills to Trump, including a ‘red flag’ measure
WASHINGTON — Connecticut has had a “red flag” law for years, but after the Parkland, Fla., school shooting, some in Congress think other states should be prodded to allow authorities to remove guns, at least temporarily, from those who may be a danger to themselves or others. Continue Reading →
At NGA meeting, Malloy skips White House events, pushes back on Trump agenda
WASHINGTON – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a leading Democratic opponent of Trump administration policies, came to Washington, D.C., this weekend for the National Governors Association winter meeting, but skipped key events at the White House, including Saturday night’s governor’s ball. Instead, Malloy and other Democratic governors spent the weekend pushing back on Trump policies. Continue Reading →
Census rushes to respond to request to add citizenship question
The Census Bureau is scrambling to respond to a last-minute request by the Justice Department to add a question on citizenship status to the 2020 census, according to hundreds of pages of emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Continue Reading →
Despite Parkland, gun control push faces wave of opposition in Congress
WASHINGTON — Despite President Donald Trump’s willingness to support modest tweaks to the nation’s gun laws, Congress may not approve much change as lawmakers remain entrenched in a mostly partisan split over the issue, despite the national debate touched off over the Parkland, Fla., massacre. Continue Reading →
Feds providing CT schools with money for new students from Puerto Rico
WASHINGTON — After months of fighting over aid to last summer’s hurricane-hit communities, Congress finally approved a compromise budget bill earlier this month that will provide millions of dollars to help schools care for displaced students. Continue Reading →
Sandy Hook parents tell Trump there’s no need to arm teachers
WASHINGTON — The parents of two children who lost their lives in the Sandy Hook school shooting told President Donald Trump the nation does not need to arm teachers, but should prevent mass shootings by training teachers to respond when a child displays certain signs of trouble. “Sandy Hook Promise has created something that works,” said Mark Barden, holding up a photo of his slain 6-year-old son Daniel. Continue Reading →