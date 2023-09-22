Since October 2021, about $174 million has been gambled on sports in Connecticut, a monthly average of about $7.6 million.
Charting Connecticut
Charting CT: Low turnout in municipal primaries, again
Hartford’s turnout was 14%, compared to about 25% in the 2019 primary. New Haven’s turnout was 23.69% compared to almost 33% in 2019.
Charting CT: 15% of workers were represented by a union in 2022
Connecticut has embraced collective bargaining for years. It now ranks 9th in the nation in its share of workers represented by a union.
Charting CT: Recreational weed sales are getting higher
Monthly sales of recreational marijuana have nearly doubled since it became available in January but still fall short of medical weed.
Charting Connecticut: Big jump in calls to CT’s suicide hotline
The number of CT calls to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline increased by about 62% in one year, a change attributed to the shorter number.
Charting Connecticut: Last winter was second-warmest since 1950s
People across Connecticut either celebrated or lamented the lack of snow last winter. But was it a one-time event or part of a longer trend?