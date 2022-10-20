Thank you for joining in the work of The Connecticut Mirror through your financial support.

Nearly 2,000 CT Mirror readers have joined in the work as members over the past year. As a member of this community, you can take pride in knowing that you produce the in-depth, impact journalism you see on CTMirror.org every day.

If you have any issues with your membership, you can visit the CT Mirror Member Center any time or reach out to Kyle Constable, CT Mirror’s Director of Membership and Digital Innovation. His email address is kconstable@ctmirror.org.