A legislative committee aired two bills Thursday that would establish a state individual health care mandate and push back on Congress’s recent repeal of the Obamacare penalty, but the bills would impose radically different fines for those who fail to buy insurance coverage. Continue Reading →
Health care costs
Call-wait times for medical transport better but complaints persist
After having experienced some hours-long wait times, Medicaid patients haven’t had to wait longer than 15 minutes for someone to pick up the phone when calling about medical transportation in the last two weeks, according to Josh Komenda, president of Veyo, the state’s new non-emergency medical transportation contractor. But that figure was immediately challenged. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, CHA, Connecticut Association for Healthcare At Home, Connecticut Department of Social Services, Connecticut Hospital Association, DSS, Josh Komenda, Medicaid
Community health centers, facing fund cutoff, get short reprieve
Despite congressional inaction, the federal agency that oversees community health centers has sent money to some centers in Connecticut and committed this week to send funding to more, giving them a temporary reprieve from potential layoffs and cuts to services. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Children's Health Insurance Program, CHIP, Community Health Center, Community Health Center Association of Connecticut, Community Health Center Fund, Congress, Deb Polun
Panel annoyed by inability to question Medicaid transport firm
Members of a state panel on Wednesday were expecting an update from Veyo, the new medical transportation company that oversees rides for Medicaid recipients and has been the source of numerous complaints since it started working for the state Jan 1. But the state Department of Social Services, which hired Veyo, said they had excused the company from appearing. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Behavioral Health Partnership Oversight Council, chemotherapy, Connecticut Department of Social Services, dialysis, DSS, MAPOC, Medical Assistance Program Oversight Council
Breaking down this year’s Access Health CT open enrollment
Data shows that the largest group of customers are those 55 to 64 years old and customers who pay full price tend to be younger. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Access Health CT, Jim Wadleigh, Open Enrollment 2018, Robert Blundo
West Hartford teenager hopes to bring dental exams to schools
One teenager from West Hartford hopes to help more school-aged kids receive dental exams during these uncertain times. Months ago, Marwa Abdinoor, 17, decided to study the relationship between socioeconomic status and oral health for her senior research project. As part of her project, Abdinoor plans to offer free dental exams at at least two public schools in Hartford. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Schools/Child Welfare, Sunday Q&A, Capital Preparatory Magnet School, Charter Oak Health Center, dental care, Hartford, Medicaid
CT extends HUSKY B coverage for kids again, now through March
Connecticut officials have again extended health care coverage for more than 17,000 children and teenagers in the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), this time through March 31. The program is known as HUSKY B in Connecticut. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Ben Barnes, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services., Children's Health Insurance Program, CHIP, Congress, Connecticut Department of Social Services, Connecticut Office of Policy and Management
New transportation contractor for Medicaid patients off to rocky start
Since Jan. 1, when a San Diego-based company called Veyo took over a program to drive Medicaid recipients to medical appointments, many patients have had to wait hours on hold when calling for rides; have missed or been late for critical medical appointments like dialysis, or were stranded at medical facilities when return rides didn’t arrive. The company is scrambling to fix the problems, its president said. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Connecticut Department of Social Services, LogistiCare, Medicaid, Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, Veyo
CT extends health care coverage for kids through February
Connecticut officials have pushed back their deadline to end health care coverage for more than 17,000 children and teenagers to Feb. 28 because of partial funding approved by Congress before Christmas. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Children's Health Insurance Program, CHIP, Congress, Connecticut Department of Social Services, HUSKY B
Friday is deadline to buy health insurance through Access Health
With one day left of open enrollment, 106,000 Connecticut residents were enrolled in health insurance through Access Health CT, the state’s exchange, and officials reminded residents that they still will face a federal tax penalty if they don’t have insurance in 2018. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Access Health CT, Affordable Care Act, Jim Wadleigh, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, open enrollment
Congress’s inaction threatening community health center funding
Federal money for community health centers in Connecticut and across the nation remains in limbo, causing center officials to create contingency plans that include layoffs and cuts to services. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Charter Oak Health Center, Community Health Center Association of Connecticut, Community Health Center Fund, community health centers, Generations Family Health Center, Hartford, U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney
Families of 17,000 CT children being told health coverage may end
Letters are going out this weekend telling families that 17,000 children and teenagers across the state will lose their health coverage on Jan. 31 unless Congress acts. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Access Health CT, Children's Health Insurance Program, CHIP, Connecticut Department of Social Services, HUSKY A, HUSKY B
Medicare Savings Program cuts delayed by two months
Updated at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday
Lowered eligibility limits for the Medicare Savings Program, which uses Medicaid money to help low-income residents pay medical costs Medicare doesn’t cover, were supposed to go into effect on Jan. 1, but the Department of Social Services said Wednesday it will slow down implementation of the changes in response to concerns raised by the enrollees, advocates and legislators. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Connecticut Department of Social Services, Connecticut General Assembly, Dannel P. Malloy, disabilities, low-income seniors, Medicaid, Medicare
|
With about three weeks left in open enrollment, Access Health CT CEO Jim Wadleigh estimates that the health insurance exchange will end the enrollment period with about the same number of customers it had at the end of last year’s signup. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Access Health CT, James Wadleigh, Open Enrollment 2018
|
Connecticut state officials heard a renewed call on Tuesday for legislative action to avoid another disruption in health care like the one caused by the seven-week contract standoff between Hartford HealthCare and Anthem. Continue Reading →