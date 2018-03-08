A legislative committee aired two bills Thursday that would establish a state individual health care mandate and push back on Congress’s recent repeal of the Obamacare penalty, but the bills would impose radically different fines for those who fail to buy insurance coverage. Continue Reading →
Community health centers, facing fund cutoff, get short reprieve
Despite congressional inaction, the federal agency that oversees community health centers has sent money to some centers in Connecticut and committed this week to send funding to more, giving them a temporary reprieve from potential layoffs and cuts to services.
Panel annoyed by inability to question Medicaid transport firm
Members of a state panel on Wednesday were expecting an update from Veyo, the new medical transportation company that oversees rides for Medicaid recipients and has been the source of numerous complaints since it started working for the state Jan 1. But the state Department of Social Services, which hired Veyo, said they had excused the company from appearing.
CT extends HUSKY B coverage for kids again, now through March
Connecticut officials have again extended health care coverage for more than 17,000 children and teenagers in the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), this time through March 31. The program is known as HUSKY B in Connecticut.
Friday is deadline to buy health insurance through Access Health
With one day left of open enrollment, 106,000 Connecticut residents were enrolled in health insurance through Access Health CT, the state's exchange, and officials reminded residents that they still will face a federal tax penalty if they don't have insurance in 2018.
Congress's inaction threatening community health center funding
Federal money for community health centers in Connecticut and across the nation remains in limbo, causing center officials to create contingency plans that include layoffs and cuts to services.
Medicare Savings Program cuts delayed by two months
Updated at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday
Lowered eligibility limits for the Medicare Savings Program, which uses Medicaid money to help low-income residents pay medical costs Medicare doesn't cover, were supposed to go into effect on Jan. 1, but the Department of Social Services said Wednesday it will slow down implementation of the changes in response to concerns raised by the enrollees, advocates and legislators.
Anthem-Hartford HealthCare dispute spurs loud call for legislation
Connecticut state officials heard a renewed call on Tuesday for legislative action to avoid another disruption in health care like the one caused by the seven-week contract standoff between Hartford HealthCare and Anthem.
Blumenthal, Murphy split over Sanders' 'Medicare for All' plan
Blumenthal was one of nine Democrats with Sanders, I-Vt., when he introduced his "Medicare for All" bill at a Capitol Hill press conference Wednesday. Murphy said he prefers a plan where Americans have a choice between private insurance and a government-run plan.
State budget process stumbles forward … slightly
State union employees vote to ratify a package of concessions to help the state solve its budget crisis, the biggest item in a week's worth of state budget news. Meanwhile, the state creates more jobs, and Connecticut officials make their presence known in Washington, D.C.
GOP still trying, but Blumenthal says Obamacare repeal in 'total disarray'
WASHINGTON — The Senate returns from its Fourth of July break this week without a firm strategy on how to move forward on a health care bill that has little public support and has split Republicans. GOP leaders hope to fashion a bill that would win 50 votes, but that appears harder than ever now.
Senate considers stripping states like CT of abortion coverage option
WASHINGTON — As Senate Republicans meet behind closed doors this week to craft their bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, one of the most contentious issues is how it will affect the abortion coverage millions of American women now have as part of their health insurance policies. The American Health Insurance Act approved by the House severely restricts this coverage.
As ACA faces new challenges, fixes not assured
WASHINGTON — The Affordable Care Act is facing more challenges than at any time since its initial enrollment period in 2013, when the program was bedeviled by technical glitches. Besides rising premiums and fewer choices in Connecticut and elsewhere, there's uncertainty a new Congress and a new administration will make fixes to the ACA that will improve its health.
House approves bill that helps firehouses comply with the Affordable Care Act
WASHINGTON – Who says there's gridlock? The U.S. House of Representatives voted unanimously Monday, 401-0, to amend the Affordable Care Act so it's clear volunteer fire fighters don't count as full-time employees under the health care law
Continue Reading →
CT's Latinos face hurdles in enrolling in Obamacare
No group of people in Connecticut is more likely to be uninsured than the state's Latinos, and Obamacare won't change that.