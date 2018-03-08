A legislative committee aired two bills Thursday that would establish a state individual health care mandate and push back on Congress’s recent repeal of the Obamacare penalty, but the bills would impose radically different fines for those who fail to buy insurance coverage. Continue Reading →
Health reform
Recent Posts
Breaking down this year’s Access Health CT open enrollment
|
Data shows that the largest group of customers are those 55 to 64 years old and customers who pay full price tend to be younger. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Access Health CT, Jim Wadleigh, Open Enrollment 2018, Robert Blundo
West Hartford teenager hopes to bring dental exams to schools
|
One teenager from West Hartford hopes to help more school-aged kids receive dental exams during these uncertain times. Months ago, Marwa Abdinoor, 17, decided to study the relationship between socioeconomic status and oral health for her senior research project. As part of her project, Abdinoor plans to offer free dental exams at at least two public schools in Hartford. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Schools/Child Welfare, Sunday Q&A, Capital Preparatory Magnet School, Charter Oak Health Center, dental care, Hartford, Medicaid
CT extends HUSKY B coverage for kids again, now through March
|
Connecticut officials have again extended health care coverage for more than 17,000 children and teenagers in the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), this time through March 31. The program is known as HUSKY B in Connecticut. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Ben Barnes, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services., Children's Health Insurance Program, CHIP, Congress, Connecticut Department of Social Services, Connecticut Office of Policy and Management
Blumenthal, Murphy split over Sanders’ ‘Medicare for All’ plan
|
Blumenthal was one of nine Democrats with Sanders, I-Vt., when he introduced his “Medicare for All” bill at a Capitol Hill press conference Wednesday. Murphy said he prefers a plan where Americans have a choice between private insurance and a government-run plan. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Politics, Washington, Bernie Sanders, Chris Murphy, Medicare for All, Richard Blumenthal, single-payer
GOP still trying, but Blumenthal says Obamacare repeal in ‘total disarray’
|
WASHINGTON — The Senate returns from its Fourth of July break this week without a firm strategy on how to move forward on a health care bill that has little public support and has split Republicans. GOP leaders hope to fashion a bill that would win 50 votes, but that appears harder than ever now. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Politics, Washington, Affordable Care Act, Better Care Reconciliation Act, Chris Murphy, Donald Trump, Medicaid
Senate considers stripping states like CT of abortion coverage option
|
WASHINGTON — As Senate Republicans meet behind closed doors this week to craft their bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, one of the most contentious issues is how it will affect the abortion coverage millions of American women now have as part of their health insurance policies. The American Health Insurance Act approved by the House severely restricts this coverage. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Politics, Washington, abortion, ACA, Affordable Care Act, AHCA, American Health Care Act
As ACA faces new challenges, fixes not assured
|
WASHINGTON — The Affordable Care Act is facing more challenges than at any time since its initial enrollment period in 2013, when the program was bedeviled by technical glitches. Besides rising premiums and fewer choices in Connecticut and elsewhere, there’s uncertainty a new Congress and a new administration will make fixes to the ACA that will improve its health. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, Washington, Aetna, Affordable Care Act, Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Chris Murphy, connecticare, Department of Health and Human Services
CT’s Latinos face hurdles in enrolling in Obamacare
|
No group of people in Connecticut is more likely to be uninsured than the state’s Latinos, and Obamacare won’t change that. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Politics, Washington, Access Health CT, Affordable Care Act, Barack Obama, connecticut, Dannel Malloy
Esty opponent joins GOP efforts to distort Obamacare
|
Washington – President Obama’s signature accomplishment, the Affordable Care Act, continues to be a key weapon in Republican campaigns, including that of Mark Greenberg, a GOP candidate for Congress in Connecticut’s 5th District. Continue Reading →