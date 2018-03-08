A legislative committee aired two bills Thursday that would establish a state individual health care mandate and push back on Congress’s recent repeal of the Obamacare penalty, but the bills would impose radically different fines for those who fail to buy insurance coverage. Continue Reading →
Panel annoyed by inability to question Medicaid transport firm
Members of a state panel on Wednesday were expecting an update from Veyo, the new medical transportation company that oversees rides for Medicaid recipients and has been the source of numerous complaints since it started working for the state Jan 1. But the state Department of Social Services, which hired Veyo, said they had excused the company from appearing. Continue Reading →
Breaking down this year’s Access Health CT open enrollment
Data shows that the largest group of customers are those 55 to 64 years old and customers who pay full price tend to be younger. Continue Reading →
CT extends HUSKY B coverage for kids again, now through March
Connecticut officials have again extended health care coverage for more than 17,000 children and teenagers in the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), this time through March 31. The program is known as HUSKY B in Connecticut. Continue Reading →
CT extends health care coverage for kids through February
Connecticut officials have pushed back their deadline to end health care coverage for more than 17,000 children and teenagers to Feb. 28 because of partial funding approved by Congress before Christmas. Continue Reading →
Friday is deadline to buy health insurance through Access Health
With one day left of open enrollment, 106,000 Connecticut residents were enrolled in health insurance through Access Health CT, the state’s exchange, and officials reminded residents that they still will face a federal tax penalty if they don’t have insurance in 2018. Continue Reading →
Congress’s inaction threatening community health center funding
Federal money for community health centers in Connecticut and across the nation remains in limbo, causing center officials to create contingency plans that include layoffs and cuts to services. Continue Reading →
Families of 17,000 CT children being told health coverage may end
Letters are going out this weekend telling families that 17,000 children and teenagers across the state will lose their health coverage on Jan. 31 unless Congress acts. Continue Reading →
Attacked by Trump, insurers tout economic impact in CT, other states
WASHINGTON — Under attack from President Donald Trump, the nation’s insurers hit back Monday with a report aimed at showing the industry’s impact on the U.S. economy and the economies of every state, including Connecticut, where it said health insurers are a $1.15 billion business. Continue Reading →
Blumenthal, Murphy split over Sanders’ ‘Medicare for All’ plan
Blumenthal was one of nine Democrats with Sanders, I-Vt., when he introduced his “Medicare for All” bill at a Capitol Hill press conference Wednesday. Murphy said he prefers a plan where Americans have a choice between private insurance and a government-run plan. Continue Reading →
GOP still trying, but Blumenthal says Obamacare repeal in ‘total disarray’
WASHINGTON — The Senate returns from its Fourth of July break this week without a firm strategy on how to move forward on a health care bill that has little public support and has split Republicans. GOP leaders hope to fashion a bill that would win 50 votes, but that appears harder than ever now. Continue Reading →
Aetna, Humana still weighing appeal of ruling blocking merger
WASHINGTON — The day after a federal judge dealt a crusing blow to Aetna’s plans to merge with Humana, the insurance companies’ CEOs said they were still mulling over whether to appeal the decision. Continue Reading →
As ACA faces new challenges, fixes not assured
WASHINGTON — The Affordable Care Act is facing more challenges than at any time since its initial enrollment period in 2013, when the program was bedeviled by technical glitches. Besides rising premiums and fewer choices in Connecticut and elsewhere, there’s uncertainty a new Congress and a new administration will make fixes to the ACA that will improve its health. Continue Reading →
Call center outage hits Access Health CT during peak hours
With less than a week until the open enrollment period closes, three of the four call centers servicing Access Health CT were offline during peak hours on Monday because of the weekend’s winter weather, according to a press release from the health care exchange. Continue Reading →
CT’s Latinos face hurdles in enrolling in Obamacare
|
No group of people in Connecticut is more likely to be uninsured than the state’s Latinos, and Obamacare won’t change that. Continue Reading →