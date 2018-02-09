After having experienced some hours-long wait times, Medicaid patients haven’t had to wait longer than 15 minutes for someone to pick up the phone when calling about medical transportation in the last two weeks, according to Josh Komenda, president of Veyo, the state’s new non-emergency medical transportation contractor. But that figure was immediately challenged. Continue Reading →
Community health centers, facing fund cutoff, get short reprieve
Despite congressional inaction, the federal agency that oversees community health centers has sent money to some centers in Connecticut and committed this week to send funding to more, giving them a temporary reprieve from potential layoffs and cuts to services. Continue Reading →
Panel annoyed by inability to question Medicaid transport firm
Members of a state panel on Wednesday were expecting an update from Veyo, the new medical transportation company that oversees rides for Medicaid recipients and has been the source of numerous complaints since it started working for the state Jan 1. But the state Department of Social Services, which hired Veyo, said they had excused the company from appearing. Continue Reading →
Breaking down this year’s Access Health CT open enrollment
Data shows that the largest group of customers are those 55 to 64 years old and customers who pay full price tend to be younger. Continue Reading →
West Hartford teenager hopes to bring dental exams to schools
One teenager from West Hartford hopes to help more school-aged kids receive dental exams during these uncertain times. Months ago, Marwa Abdinoor, 17, decided to study the relationship between socioeconomic status and oral health for her senior research project. As part of her project, Abdinoor plans to offer free dental exams at at least two public schools in Hartford. Continue Reading →
CT extends HUSKY B coverage for kids again, now through March
Connecticut officials have again extended health care coverage for more than 17,000 children and teenagers in the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), this time through March 31. The program is known as HUSKY B in Connecticut. Continue Reading →
New transportation contractor for Medicaid patients off to rocky start
Since Jan. 1, when a San Diego-based company called Veyo took over a program to drive Medicaid recipients to medical appointments, many patients have had to wait hours on hold when calling for rides; have missed or been late for critical medical appointments like dialysis, or were stranded at medical facilities when return rides didn’t arrive. The company is scrambling to fix the problems, its president said. Continue Reading →
Whiting Forensic Division to separate from Connecticut Valley Hospital
Months after a patient-abuse case that led to the arrest of ten employees and the disciplining of dozens more, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed an executive order that separates the maximum security Whiting Forensic Division from Connecticut Valley Hospital. Continue Reading →
CT extends health care coverage for kids through February
Connecticut officials have pushed back their deadline to end health care coverage for more than 17,000 children and teenagers to Feb. 28 because of partial funding approved by Congress before Christmas. Continue Reading →
Congress’s inaction threatening community health center funding
Federal money for community health centers in Connecticut and across the nation remains in limbo, causing center officials to create contingency plans that include layoffs and cuts to services. Continue Reading →
Families of 17,000 CT children being told health coverage may end
Letters are going out this weekend telling families that 17,000 children and teenagers across the state will lose their health coverage on Jan. 31 unless Congress acts. Continue Reading →
GOP still trying, but Blumenthal says Obamacare repeal in ‘total disarray’
WASHINGTON — The Senate returns from its Fourth of July break this week without a firm strategy on how to move forward on a health care bill that has little public support and has split Republicans. GOP leaders hope to fashion a bill that would win 50 votes, but that appears harder than ever now. Continue Reading →
CT’s Latinos face hurdles in enrolling in Obamacare
No group of people in Connecticut is more likely to be uninsured than the state’s Latinos, and Obamacare won’t change that. Continue Reading →