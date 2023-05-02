WATCH: CT Mirror in conversation with Gov. Ned Lamont
Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Pazniokas hosts a public conversation with the governor, a defender of Connecticut’s fiscal guardrails, to discuss the state’s finances.
PODCAST: Connecticut residents want to age at home, leaving privately owned nursing homes to struggle
WSHU spoke with CT Mirror’s Dave Altimari to discuss the article he wrote with Jenna Carlesso on the closure of a five-star nursing home in West Hartford.
Stop CT’s attack on its own accountability and transparency
Shame on CT legislators for advancing a misguided bill to exempt UConn and other state institutions from the open records law.
Lamont renews commitment to CT budget caps, tax relief
With final negotiations on the next CT state budget about to begin, Gov. Ned Lamont doubled down on his positions in a CT Mirror forum Wednesday.
CT remains on pace for big surplus, but revenue begins to slow
CT will see the second-largest budget surplus in its history, but investment-related income tax receipts have begun to pull back.