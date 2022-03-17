Steady Habits
A host-driven, magazine-style podcast that sets out to find the throughlines woven into Connecticut life, tracing how each of us is more alike than our assumptions make us think. We pass the microphone from the policymakers to the people, connecting with Connecticut’s communities to reframe familiar stories and explore those left untold.
Untold
A host-driven, magazine-style podcast that sets out to find the throughlines woven into Connecticut life, tracing how each of us is more alike than our assumptions make us think. We pass the microphone from the policymakers to the people, connecting with Connecticut’s communities to reframe familiar stories and explore those left untold.
Long Story Short
A host-driven, magazine-style podcast that sets out to find the throughlines woven into Connecticut life, tracing how each of us is more alike than our assumptions make us think. We pass the microphone from the policymakers to the people, connecting with Connecticut’s communities to reframe familiar stories and explore those left untold.
The Latest from the Mirror
PODCAST: Would shrinking the Supreme Court help build consensus?
In part two of our conversation, Linda Greenhouse considers whether a smaller, even-numbered future Court might help build more consensus.
PODCAST: Linda Greenhouse considers the new, conservative Supreme Court
The longtime Supreme Court reporter and columnist for the New York Times sees the justices expanding their role in religious issues and further damaging the Voting Rights Act.
PODCAST: Wrapping up a session that said “yes” to legal marijuana, “no” to new taxes
The legislative session has concluded. It seems in some ways this “Land of Steady Habits” has emerged a changed place.
PODCAST: Redistricting gives CT chance to draw a better map
How can Connecticut use redistricting to create an electoral system that serves its people? The Brennan Center’s Michael Li joins John Dankosky to discuss.
PODCAST: Finding mental health solutions for CT kids
This last year, spent in a pandemic, has changed the lives of so many. But those changes might be felt most acutely by children.
PODCAST: Single moms in CT hit hardest by pandemic
Job insecurity, housing insecurity, and food insecurity are all realities, on top of the stress of living through a pandemic while raising children.
PODCAST: Transforming Hartford with trains, parks, bikes
Hartford 400 calls for a linear park called The Hartline, a brand-new urban district in East Hartford and a main thoroughfare that reconnects Hartford to the Connecticut River.
PODCAST: The plan to transform Hartford’s highways, riverfront and fortunes
This week, we take a look into the future of Connecticut’s capital city.