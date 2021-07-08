The Connecticut legislative session has concluded, and it seems that in some ways, this "Land of Steady Habits"..Jun 23, 2021
Linda Greenhouse considers the new, conservative Supreme Court
The Supreme Court term is over, and although it didn’t have some of the high-profile cases we’ve come to expect the Court to decide, it did have its own drama, with Amy Coney Barrett joining the court as a last-minute replacement for the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Former President Trump solidified his mark on the Court, and left it with a 6-3 conservative majority. But votes didn’t always follow partisan lines, leading some observers to remark on a surprisingly moderate Court term. Not so fast, says Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Linda Greenhouse.
The long-time Court reporter and columnist for the New York Times saw the justices expanding their role in religious issues, and further damaging the Voting Rights Act. As she did last year at this time, Greenhouse joined me for a live, special Zoom event, where we took questions from the audience. In part one of our conversation, we talked about that major elections case, and what she made of the new court – she has a new book coming out this fall, titled: Justice on the Brink: The Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Rise of Amy Coney Barrett, and Twelve Months That Transformed the Supreme Court.
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.