Sen. Gary Winfield says the General Assembly must work swiftly in special session to craft legislation that addresses..Jun 10, 2020
Steady Habits: Should police be our mental health first responders?
The Police Accountability and Transparency Task Force outlined a series of priorities to reform policing in Connecticut. Among these recommendations is an examination of police officers’ interactions with individuals with a mental, intellectual or physical disability.
The role of police in responding to calls of people in a mental health crisis has been one of the issues raised by those calling for a defunding of police departments – a reallocation of dollars toward a different kind of response.
Kelan Lyons’ story “Should police be social workers?” digs into this issue – the many hats police are expected to wear, the training they get in dealing with mental health issues, and the value of that training. His examination of this system is in the context of this nationwide reckoning about police and racism in America.
Note: This podcast contains police body camera footage of a shooting. Some listeners may find it disturbing.
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.