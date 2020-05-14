Steady Habits Special Edition: Why did Connecticut fire its top health official amid a pandemic?

In the wake of Gov. Ned Lamont’s firing of Renee Coleman-Mitchell, the state’s public health commissioner, Jenna Carlesso and Mark Pazniokas of the Connecticut Mirror join John Dankosky for a special episode.

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2020

Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Pazniokas and health reporter Jenna Carlesso break down the series of events that led to Gov. Ned Lamont’s firing of Department of Public Health Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell amid a global health crisis.

They tell host John Dankosky how this affects the state’s public health operations in the short term and what it means for the state’s response to COVID-19 in the coming months.

Listen to the episode using the player above.