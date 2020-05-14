Jacqueline Rabe Thomas and Mark Pazniokas of the Connecticut Mirror join host John Dankosky for an update on..May 07, 2020
Steady Habits Special Edition: Why did Connecticut fire its top health official amid a pandemic?
In the wake of Gov. Ned Lamont’s firing of Renee Coleman-Mitchell, the state’s public health commissioner, Jenna Carlesso and Mark Pazniokas of the Connecticut Mirror join John Dankosky for a special episode.
Date: Thursday, May 14, 2020
Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Pazniokas and health reporter Jenna Carlesso break down the series of events that led to Gov. Ned Lamont’s firing of Department of Public Health Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell amid a global health crisis.
They tell host John Dankosky how this affects the state’s public health operations in the short term and what it means for the state’s response to COVID-19 in the coming months.
Listen to the episode using the player above.
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.