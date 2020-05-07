Steady Habits: A reporter roundtable on reopening

Jacqueline Rabe Thomas and Mark Pazniokas of the Connecticut Mirror join host John Dankosky for an update on how the state is dealing with COVID-19.

This week, John Dankosky sits down (well, Zooms) with Jacqueline Rabe Thomas and Mark Pazniokas of the Connecticut Mirror for an update on how the state is dealing with COVID-19.

They talk about the governor’s advisory group, and the plan to get the state back to work; about the impact on education and child care; about the sorry state of nursing homes; and about how this might change (eventually) the way we vote.

