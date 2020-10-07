Steady Habits: Anchor Dennis House on three decades covering Connecticut

Anyone who follows Connecticut politics and the news media was shocked when they heard that anchor Dennis House and WFSB were parting ways . After over 28 years on-air, House had become the face of the station – and one of the most prominent TV journalists in Connecticut.

He hosted the Sunday morning political show, Face the State, which regularly broke news and highlighted some of the best political reporting in Connecticut.

In his conversation with John, he reflects on the ever-changing world of broadcast journalism, shares what he’s learned about moderating debates, and answers whether or not he would ever consider going into politics himself.