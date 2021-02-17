Steady Habits: Bigger government? House GOP’s “change of pace”

House minority leader Vincent Candelora says this legislative session has been a real “change of pace” for him and his Republican caucus. Usually quick to defend Connecticut towns’ “home rule,” he’s calling for the state to take a “more active role” in education policy.

And, where he’d usually ask state government to “leave commerce alone and let capitalism work,” he’s now calling on more state involvement to “prop up capitalism” with additional programs to help businesses.

This turnabout comes during Candelora’s first session in this role, having taken the place of his high-profile Republican predecessor, Themis Klarides. And, it comes at a time when he finds himself basically aligned with Connecticut’s Democratic Governor, Ned Lamont, on tax policy.

Both are pushing back against progressive calls for more progressive taxation. We talked about his legislative priorities and how he feels the state is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.