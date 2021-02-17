Signs point to a lean budget proposal from Gov. Ned Lamont, even though he’s talked about having “the..Feb 10, 2021
Steady Habits: Bigger government? House GOP’s “change of pace”
House minority leader Vincent Candelora says this legislative session has been a real “change of pace” for him and his Republican caucus. Usually quick to defend Connecticut towns’ “home rule,” he’s calling for the state to take a “more active role” in education policy.
And, where he’d usually ask state government to “leave commerce alone and let capitalism work,” he’s now calling on more state involvement to “prop up capitalism” with additional programs to help businesses.
This turnabout comes during Candelora’s first session in this role, having taken the place of his high-profile Republican predecessor, Themis Klarides. And, it comes at a time when he finds himself basically aligned with Connecticut’s Democratic Governor, Ned Lamont, on tax policy.
Both are pushing back against progressive calls for more progressive taxation. We talked about his legislative priorities and how he feels the state is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.