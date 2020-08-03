Steady Habits: Colleges Bet On “Pods” and Peer Pressure to Contain Covid This Fall

Now that August is here, and reopening plans for colleges and universities seem less abstract, the reality is starting to really set in about what campuses will actually be like in the fall. Restrictions on social contact are to be expected – one of the big draws for many students living on, or near, campus. This week on “Steady Habits,” we find out how college students feel about reopening, and – with some help from a UConn Psychologist – a prediction for how the semester will ultimately unfold.

In the CT Mirror’s “Viewpoints” section today, in the latest installment of the “Millennial Pulse” series, our Steady Habits producer Jessica Freedman asks, “Will Social Distancing on Campuses Become the New Peer Pressure?” She writes about schools’ plans for “family pods” – a kind of predetermined social circle for each student, as a way to cut down on close contact.

Neither Jess, nor the students she talked to, are so sure this plan will work. This episode, we hear from students, and from Bede Agocha, an Assistant Professor in Residence in the Department of Psychology and Africana Studies at UConn. He has extensively researched the psychosocial mechanisms of health & risk behavior and decision-making. We wanted to know how – with what we know about student behavior – colleges should be thinking about getting students back together on campus this fall.