This week on “Steady Habits,” we gain insight into the most contentious vote from last week’s special legislative..Jul 27, 2020
Steady Habits: Colleges Bet On “Pods” and Peer Pressure to Contain Covid This Fall
Now that August is here, and reopening plans for colleges and universities seem less abstract, the reality is starting to really set in about what campuses will actually be like in the fall. Restrictions on social contact are to be expected – one of the big draws for many students living on, or near, campus. This week on “Steady Habits,” we find out how college students feel about reopening, and – with some help from a UConn Psychologist – a prediction for how the semester will ultimately unfold.
In the CT Mirror’s “Viewpoints” section today, in the latest installment of the “Millennial Pulse” series, our Steady Habits producer Jessica Freedman asks, “Will Social Distancing on Campuses Become the New Peer Pressure?” She writes about schools’ plans for “family pods” – a kind of predetermined social circle for each student, as a way to cut down on close contact.
Neither Jess, nor the students she talked to, are so sure this plan will work. This episode, we hear from students, and from Bede Agocha, an Assistant Professor in Residence in the Department of Psychology and Africana Studies at UConn. He has extensively researched the psychosocial mechanisms of health & risk behavior and decision-making. We wanted to know how – with what we know about student behavior – colleges should be thinking about getting students back together on campus this fall.
Get Email Alerts for New Episodes
Recent Episodes
Steady Habits: As deadlines loom, could Connecticut face an eviction crisis?
This week on “Steady Habits,” a look at how Connecticut's Housing Commissioner and housing advocates are approaching the..Jul 20, 2020
Steady Habits: Linda Greenhouse on the Supreme Court’s religion ‘project’
This week on “Steady Habits,” we invite you to listen to an excerpt from our virtual event, “From..Jul 09, 2020
Steady Habits: How Connecticut is failing some of its neediest students
CT Mirror education reporter Jacqueline Rabe Thomas discusses the breadth of the disparity faced by young English learners..Jun 26, 2020
Steady Habits: Should police be our mental health first responders?
The Police Accountability and Transparency Task Force outlined a series of priorities to reform policing in Connecticut. Among..Jun 18, 2020
Steady Habits: Time to ‘defund the police?’ Lawmaker says we ‘need to think about’ it
Sen. Gary Winfield says the General Assembly must work swiftly in special session to craft legislation that addresses..Jun 10, 2020
Steady Habits: Shawn Wooden is ‘having trouble breathing in the country I love’
"This is the America I know," State Treasurer Shawn Wooden says, reflecting on a lifetime spent facing systemic..Jun 03, 2020
Steady Habits: Gov. Lamont talks reopening after Day 1, outlines next phases
Gov. Ned Lamont joins us at the end of the first day of reopening in Connecticut to give..May 21, 2020
Reopening Connecticut: Is It Too Soon To Reopen Our State?
Today, Connecticut begins the long, winding process of reopening. We're kicking off a new series on "Steady Habits"..May 20, 2020
Steady Habits: Why did Connecticut fire its top health official amid a pandemic?
In the wake of Gov. Ned Lamont's firing of Renee Coleman-Mitchell, the state's public health commissioner, Jenna Carlesso..May 14, 2020
Steady Habits: A reporter roundtable on reopening
Jacqueline Rabe Thomas and Mark Pazniokas of the Connecticut Mirror join host John Dankosky for an update on..May 07, 2020
Steady Habits: Three lessons for governing after the pandemic
Congressman Jim Himes has spent some time in recent days debating whether to give himself a buzz cut...Apr 29, 2020
Steady Habits: Finding a path to reopen Connecticut — and America
Congressman John Larson, an 11-term Democrat from East Hartford, has agreed to join President Donald Trump's task force..Apr 22, 2020
Steady Habits: A census and an election, interrupted
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz says the coronavirus pandemic has presented Connecticut with challenges "of the magnitude" of a..Apr 17, 2020
Steady Habits: Yale researcher studies viruses ‘for the good they can do’
Paul Turner thinks viruses are cool. That's not the common opinion, of course, at least not right now...Apr 08, 2020
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.