Steady Habits Election Special: Is the health of our democracy at stake?

This close to election day, it’s easy for all conversation about politics to be about the horse race. But as this year has shown us, there are some enduring issues surrounding this election: voting rights, systemic racism, the impact of the pandemic on our political life, and the health of our democracy.

In this Steady Habits special election edition, recorded last Wedenesday, John Dankosky was joined by Quinnipiac University political science professor Khalilah Brown Dean, veteran Republican strategist Liz Kurantowicz and CT Mirror Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Pazniokas.

At the center of our conversation was the question: “Will bi-partisan cooperation and civility ever come back to American politics?”