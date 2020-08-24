Steady Habits: GOP chaos, weird conventions, and a chance to change Connecticut’s voting habits

Listen to highlights from our first-ever “Steady Habits Live!” event and more.

The Republican convention starts today, and it’ll be interesting to see if it’s anywhere near as weird as the Democratic convention last week. With no live audience because of Covid-19, the convention played even more like a scripted TV show than these events had already become.

And with no big, live event to go to, Connecticut’s Democratic delegates didn’t gather with their colleagues from around the country — they socially distanced in an otherwise empty Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford.

This episode – we’ll talk with CT Mirror Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Pazniokas, CTNewsJunkie contributor Susan Bigelow, and Southern Connecticut State University political science professor Jonathan Wharton about the politics of the moment.

We’ll recap the Democratic Convention, preview the Republican one, talk about some drama in the state GOP that’s putting pressure on the party chairman J.R. Romano, and talk about one of John’s favorite subjects — why can’t Connecticut do early voting and mail-in voting like so many other states?