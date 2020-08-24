This week on "Steady Habits," John speaks with the state’s top election official, Secretary of the State Denise..Aug 10, 2020
Steady Habits: GOP chaos, weird conventions, and a chance to change Connecticut’s voting habits
Listen to highlights from our first-ever “Steady Habits Live!” event and more.
The Republican convention starts today, and it’ll be interesting to see if it’s anywhere near as weird as the Democratic convention last week. With no live audience because of Covid-19, the convention played even more like a scripted TV show than these events had already become.
And with no big, live event to go to, Connecticut’s Democratic delegates didn’t gather with their colleagues from around the country — they socially distanced in an otherwise empty Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford.
This episode – we’ll talk with CT Mirror Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Pazniokas, CTNewsJunkie contributor Susan Bigelow, and Southern Connecticut State University political science professor Jonathan Wharton about the politics of the moment.
We’ll recap the Democratic Convention, preview the Republican one, talk about some drama in the state GOP that’s putting pressure on the party chairman J.R. Romano, and talk about one of John’s favorite subjects — why can’t Connecticut do early voting and mail-in voting like so many other states?
Recent Episodes
Steady Habits: Are Connecticut students facing another “lost school year?”
This episode of "Steady Habits" is the second episode in our two-part "Back to School" series. Yesterday, we..Aug 04, 2020
Steady Habits: Colleges bet on ‘Pods’ and peer pressure to contain COVID this fall
Now that August is here, and reopening plans for colleges and universities seem less abstract, the reality is..Aug 03, 2020
Steady Habits: Debating Police Reform, Lawmakers Talk About Racism “In Real Time”
This week on “Steady Habits,” we gain insight into the most contentious vote from last week’s special legislative..Jul 27, 2020
Steady Habits: As deadlines loom, could Connecticut face an eviction crisis?
This week on “Steady Habits,” a look at how Connecticut's Housing Commissioner and housing advocates are approaching the..Jul 20, 2020
Steady Habits: Linda Greenhouse on the Supreme Court’s religion ‘project’
This week on “Steady Habits,” we invite you to listen to an excerpt from our virtual event, “From..Jul 09, 2020
Steady Habits: How Connecticut is failing some of its neediest students
CT Mirror education reporter Jacqueline Rabe Thomas discusses the breadth of the disparity faced by young English learners..Jun 26, 2020
Steady Habits: Should police be our mental health first responders?
The Police Accountability and Transparency Task Force outlined a series of priorities to reform policing in Connecticut. Among..Jun 18, 2020
Steady Habits: Time to ‘defund the police?’ Lawmaker says we ‘need to think about’ it
Sen. Gary Winfield says the General Assembly must work swiftly in special session to craft legislation that addresses..Jun 10, 2020
Steady Habits: Shawn Wooden is ‘having trouble breathing in the country I love’
"This is the America I know," State Treasurer Shawn Wooden says, reflecting on a lifetime spent facing systemic..Jun 03, 2020
Steady Habits: Gov. Lamont talks reopening after Day 1, outlines next phases
Gov. Ned Lamont joins us at the end of the first day of reopening in Connecticut to give..May 21, 2020
Reopening Connecticut: Is It Too Soon To Reopen Our State?
Today, Connecticut begins the long, winding process of reopening. We're kicking off a new series on "Steady Habits"..May 20, 2020
Steady Habits: Why did Connecticut fire its top health official amid a pandemic?
In the wake of Gov. Ned Lamont's firing of Renee Coleman-Mitchell, the state's public health commissioner, Jenna Carlesso..May 14, 2020
Steady Habits: A reporter roundtable on reopening
Jacqueline Rabe Thomas and Mark Pazniokas of the Connecticut Mirror join host John Dankosky for an update on..May 07, 2020
Steady Habits: Three lessons for governing after the pandemic
Congressman Jim Himes has spent some time in recent days debating whether to give himself a buzz cut...Apr 29, 2020
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.