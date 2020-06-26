The Police Accountability and Transparency Task Force outlined a series of priorities to reform policing in Connecticut. Among..Jun 18, 2020
Steady Habits: How Connecticut is failing some of its neediest students
CT Mirror education reporter Jacqueline Rabe Thomas discusses the breadth of the disparity faced by young English learners in Connecticut – and a potential path forward to begin narrowing these achievement gaps when school resumes.
Date: Friday, June 26, 2020
English language learners make up a large and growing piece of our education system. The achievement gaps between them and other students are huge. And, like much of the state, the system for teaching them is fractured.
CT Mirror’s Jacqueline Rabe Thomas has been investigating this achievement gap and how the state approaches teaching English language learners. Her reporting started before the pandemic — and as she tells us, the disrupted school year and distance learning only made it more difficult for these students.
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.