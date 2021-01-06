Steady Habits: How will Connecticut lawmakers govern during a pandemic?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The last legislative session in Connecticut was cut short by COVID-19. And this one is starting in the cold, outside the state capitol, and will continue on Zoom. So what will this mean for lawmakers and their legislative priorities? What about advocates, lobbyists and citizens who want to be heard?

In the first of a series of conversations previewing the session, John Dankosky talks with Mark Pazniokas, the CT Mirror’s capitol bureau chief, health care Jenna Carlesso, and data journalist Kasturi Pananjady.

We talk about how COVID will impact the session, and about issues that could be tackled, including legalized marijuana, vaccine mandates, sports betting, nursing homes, and a public option.