CT Mirror education reporter Jacqueline Rabe Thomas discusses the breadth of the disparity faced by young English learners..Jun 26, 2020
Steady Habits: Linda Greenhouse on the Supreme Court’s religion ‘project’
This week on “Steady Habits,” we invite you to listen to an excerpt from our virtual event, “From the Bench,” where CT Mirror’s John Dankosky was joined by Pulitzer Prize-winner Linda Greenhouse, the longtime New York Times Supreme Court reporter and current columnist. She explains the impact of the Court’s recent controversial decisions.
Date: Thursday, July 8, 2020
This was a big week for the United States Supreme Court.
A very long term comes to an end. It was conducted under unusual circumstances because of the coronavirus, and it tackled some of the most important cultural and workplace issues of our times.
Now, depending on when you’re listening to this podcast, it may have already wrapped up. We held our virtual event one day after a unanimous decision in the so-called “faithless electors” case, and one day before a pair of 7-2 decisions, expanding the rights of religious organizations to limit contraception coverage and other workplace protections to workers.
As a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who has covered the United States Supreme Court for nearly three decades, Linda Greenhouse offers unique insights into the three recent and consequential decisions about LGBT rights, immigration and abortion.
Tune in to hear her thoughts on the recent decisions made by Chief Justice John Roberts, her concerns about political polarization, and the meaning of the “legitimacy” of the Supreme Court.
Get Email Alerts for New Episodes
Recent Episodes
Steady Habits: Should police be our mental health first responders?
The Police Accountability and Transparency Task Force outlined a series of priorities to reform policing in Connecticut. Among..Jun 18, 2020
Steady Habits: Time to ‘defund the police?’ Lawmaker says we ‘need to think about’ it
Sen. Gary Winfield says the General Assembly must work swiftly in special session to craft legislation that addresses..Jun 10, 2020
Steady Habits: Shawn Wooden is ‘having trouble breathing in the country I love’
"This is the America I know," State Treasurer Shawn Wooden says, reflecting on a lifetime spent facing systemic..Jun 03, 2020
Steady Habits: Gov. Lamont talks reopening after Day 1, outlines next phases
Gov. Ned Lamont joins us at the end of the first day of reopening in Connecticut to give..May 21, 2020
Reopening Connecticut: Is It Too Soon To Reopen Our State?
Today, Connecticut begins the long, winding process of reopening. We're kicking off a new series on "Steady Habits"..May 20, 2020
Steady Habits: Why did Connecticut fire its top health official amid a pandemic?
In the wake of Gov. Ned Lamont's firing of Renee Coleman-Mitchell, the state's public health commissioner, Jenna Carlesso..May 14, 2020
Steady Habits: A reporter roundtable on reopening
Jacqueline Rabe Thomas and Mark Pazniokas of the Connecticut Mirror join host John Dankosky for an update on..May 07, 2020
Steady Habits: Three lessons for governing after the pandemic
Congressman Jim Himes has spent some time in recent days debating whether to give himself a buzz cut...Apr 29, 2020
Steady Habits: Finding a path to reopen Connecticut — and America
Congressman John Larson, an 11-term Democrat from East Hartford, has agreed to join President Donald Trump's task force..Apr 22, 2020
Steady Habits: A census and an election, interrupted
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz says the coronavirus pandemic has presented Connecticut with challenges "of the magnitude" of a..Apr 17, 2020
Steady Habits: Yale researcher studies viruses ‘for the good they can do’
Paul Turner thinks viruses are cool. That's not the common opinion, of course, at least not right now...Apr 08, 2020
Steady Habits: Former Yale expert says it’s time to get back to work, in waves
Connecticut is two weeks away from a projected peak in the coronavirus pandemic, but Dr. David Katz tells..Apr 02, 2020
Steady Habits: With COVID-19 On The Rise, A Debate On When We Should Go Back To Work
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate all aspects of public life, a new debate has emerged: Should..Mar 26, 2020
Steady Habits Special Edition: Chris Murphy Warns ‘We Cannot Recover’ Unless We Stop Coronavirus
In this special edition of "Steady Habits," Sen. Chris Murphy says Congress is spending too much time debating..Mar 20, 2020
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.