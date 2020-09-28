Steady Habits: Pollster Stan Greenberg says undecided voters have already decided

Stanley Greenberg has been in the middle of Democratic Party politics for decades. His work as a pollster for Bill Clinton in 1992 helped reshape the party following years of losing ground to Republicans among working-class white voters.

This year, Greenberg has been doing Zoom focus groups with some of these same types of voters – and he’s hearing about health care as the issue that’s most on people’s minds once again.

In his wide-ranging conversation with John, he talks about what Democrats have learned over the years about populism; about how he’s surprised what a big issue climate change is for voters; and he tells John that he was pushing for Joe Biden to pick a different running mate.

On this episode, Greenberg predicts that in November we will see “the biggest turnout in the history of presidential elections.”