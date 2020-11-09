Donald Trump's unpopularity in Connecticut helped state Democrats pick up even more seats in the General Assembly. It..Nov 05, 2020
Steady Habits: Post-Trump, outgoing GOP leader pushes party to focus on CT
The blue wave that swept through the state wasn’t as big as some had predicted, but anger over Donald Trump at the top of the Republican ticket helped Democrats gain seats in the state’s General Assembly, giving Governor Ned Lamont an even bigger majority to work with. Among the seats that flipped from red to blue was the 114th house district where Mary Welander became the first Democrat in 22 years to grab the seat. That’s because Republican House minority leader Themis Klarides decided not to run for reelection.
Klarides has been a part of Republican leadership at the capitol for years, and has clashed with both Democrats and Republicans who she says paid more attention to Trumpian talking points than Connecticut residents. She’s formed a political action committee that she says is meant to end one party rule in the state – and she seems to be a likely frontrunner for the party’s nomination for Governor in 2022. We talked last Friday while votes were still being counted in the presidential election, and as she was assessing how Republican fared in this year’s elections in the state.
Get Email Alerts for New Episodes
Recent Episodes
Steady Habits: What you need to know about election day in Connecticut
Masks and MAGA hats are in. Candidate buttons and “poll watching” are out. You’ll see more, and younger,..Nov 02, 2020
Steady Habits: Connecticut restaurants face future with “a little dread, a lot of optimism”
CT’s economic recovery is going to be slow, but the question looms: How slow? According to the Connecticut..Oct 27, 2020
Steady Habits Election Special: Is the health of our democracy at stake?
This close to election day, it's easy for all conversation about politics to be about the horse race...Oct 26, 2020
Steady Habits: Devastated, one Connecticut theater fights to survive
COVID-19 has sent a shock wave through multiple industries over the past seven months, but of all of..Oct 20, 2020
Steady Habits: Can “inclusive growth” help cities recover from COVID?
It’s no secret the pandemic has hit Connecticut’s economy hard. It’s also no secret that the COVID shutdown..Oct 12, 2020
Steady Habits: Anchor Dennis House on three decades covering Connecticut
Anyone who follows Connecticut politics and the news media was shocked when they heard that anchor Dennis House..Oct 07, 2020
Steady Habits: Pollster Stan Greenberg says undecided voters have already decided
Stanley Greenberg has been in the middle of Democratic Party politics for decades. His work as a pollster..Sep 28, 2020
Tong takes on big oil
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong’s lawsuit against ExxonMobil charges the company with lying about climate change. He says..Sep 25, 2020
Steady Habits: Why can’t Connecticut keep the lights on?
A series of big power outages in the middle of a pandemic has Connecticut residents mad at electric..Sep 14, 2020
Steady Habits: Doug Glanville on protests and athletes using their power
Four years after quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the national anthem, and three months after..Sep 03, 2020
Steady Habits: Is Connecticut calling New York’s millennials?
We've been hearing for years that young people are leaving Connecticut. Why? Well, our cities aren’t interesting enough,..Aug 30, 2020
Steady Habits: GOP chaos, weird conventions, and a chance to change Connecticut’s voting habits
Listen to highlights from our first-ever "Steady Habits Live!" event and more. The Republican convention starts today, and..Aug 24, 2020
Steady Habits: Will the pandemic primary show Connecticut a new path to early voting?
This week on "Steady Habits," John speaks with the state’s top election official, Secretary of the State Denise..Aug 10, 2020
Steady Habits: Are Connecticut students facing another “lost school year?”
This episode of "Steady Habits" is the second episode in our two-part "Back to School" series. Yesterday, we..Aug 04, 2020
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.