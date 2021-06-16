Steady Habits: Redistricting gives CT chance to draw a better map



The 2020 Census gives Americans a chance to redraw their district lines, fundamentally shifting the map of Democracy. But we often wonder – is our system set up to provide the kind of change necessary? How can Connecticut use this opportunity to create an electoral system that serves its people? And what can we learn from experts outside our state about how to do things better?

My guest is Michael Li, senior counsel for the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program

His work focuses on redistricting, voting rights, and elections. He was the author of a widely cited blog on redistricting and election law issues that the New York Times called “indispensable.”

This conversation was recorded earlier this Spring as part of a virtual conversation, before Connecticut’s passage of a bill outlawing prison gerrymandering.

This podcast is presented in partnership with the League of Women Voters, Connecticut and Everyday Democracy.