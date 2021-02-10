Steady Habits: Senate leader’s plan includes new taxes on the rich, legal pot, sports betting



Signs point to a lean budget proposal from Gov. Ned Lamont, even though he’s talked about having “the wind at our back” in an economic sense, the state having benefited from higher than expected tax revenues coming from high income earners doing well on Wall Street.

State Senate President Pro Tem Martin Looney sees things a bit differently. The state’s second most powerful Democrat sees a disconnect between the stock market and the reality of most peoples’ lives in Connecticut, and as Keith Phaneuf reported, he wants to raise taxes on the wealthy to help struggling cities, towns, and residents.

How much in taxes, and who pays? Those are the questions I asked Looney in our budget preview conversation earlier this week. We also discuss Lamont’s hard line against tax increases, as well as a few ways lawmakers might look to raise revenue this year – legal marijuana and sports betting.

And, we address something that came up in Mark Pazniokas’ Mirror story about the relationship between Lamont and legislators – how a Governor who hasn’t had to deal with dealmaking for the better part of year will work with the General Assembly.