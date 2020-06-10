Steady Habits: Time to ‘defund the police?’ Lawmaker says we ‘need to think about’ it

Sen. Gary Winfield says the General Assembly must work swiftly in special session to craft legislation that addresses the demands of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has mobilized thousands across the state.

State Sen. Gary Winfield, D-New Haven, has been at the forefront of police accountability efforts in General Assembly for years, but he says there is now unprecedented urgency for legislative action.

He tells John Dankosky that the General Assembly — in special session — must work swiftly to craft craft legislation that addresses the demands of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has mobilized thousands of protesters around the state and many more across the country.

“There’s always been a reluctance on the part of some people in the legislature — some of that coming from their understanding of what their community wants, some of that coming from pushback from police unions,” Winfield says. “But we are in a different day and time. If you look out your window, you might see people marching by.”

