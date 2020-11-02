CT’s economic recovery is going to be slow, but the question looms: How slow? According to the Connecticut..Oct 27, 2020
Steady Habits: What you need to know about election day in Connecticut
Masks and MAGA hats are in. Candidate buttons and “poll watching” are out. You’ll see more, and younger, poll workers, and have more ways to vote. The results? Who knows when you’ll see them.
These are just a few of the realities of voting in Connecticut during the pandemic year of 2020. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says she thinks that half of the votes cast this election could be by absentee ballot, a first for a state that’s traditionally made it hard to vote any other way than showing up on the first Tuesday in November.
On this episode of Steady Habits she explains to host John Dankosky that safety will be a priority (masks at the polls are a must), and that you can track your registration and the status of your absentee ballot online. And, she tells me, it will be a long day for election officials dealing with both big turnouts and lots of mailed-in ballots to count.
We also hear from writer Colleen Shaddox, who is joining a vigil to make sure that every vote is counted.
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.