The last legislative session in Connecticut was cut short by COVID-19. And this one is starting in..Jan 05, 2021
Steady Habits: What’s slowing down CT’s vaccine rollout?
Yale Epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves doesn’t mince words about the nation’s response to COVID-19, either on Twitter, or in person. He’s been calling for a wholesale overhaul of the nation’s public health infrastructure – which has been failed during the pandemic. In a new piece in The Nation, he calls on President-elect Joe Biden to create a “New Deal” for public health.
But for now, we’re stuck with the system we have, and Gonsalves says it’s falling woefully short in terms of vaccinating the public. Despite Connecticut’s strong national ranking in vaccine distribution, the state has still only vaccinated under 5% of its population.
Gonsalves also takes on local health systems, like the one he works for at Yale, for primary care that’s “shunted off to the periphery of our city” and away from the people who need it the most.
And, he continued his criticism of the Lamont administration for what he calls “abominable” policies regarding COVID in prisons. Gonsalves and other activists have called for more widespread decarceration of inmates to slow the spread of disease. A spokesman for the governor says the state has issued more “discretionary releases” than at any time in a decade, and that the spread of COVID has been nothing like in many other states’ prisons.
Recent Episodes
Steady Habits: Could Cardona take Connecticut education experience to Washington?
Miguel Cardona, Connecticut's education commissioner, is on a short list of candidates to become education secretary in the..Dec 21, 2020
Steady Habits: Health experts weigh in on vaccine, mandates, equity
With the FDA's emergency approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Connecticut is set for what Gov. Ned Lamont..Dec 13, 2020
Steady Habits: Time to raise taxes on the rich? Lamont says yes…and no.
Last Wednesday night, I interviewed Gov. Ned Lamont as part of a special Connecticut Mirror Conversation. You..Dec 07, 2020
Steady Habits: Lamont plans for vaccines, wants to keep businesses, schools open
Governor Ned Lamont is in a tough spot. This week, he had a group of medical professionals send..Dec 03, 2020
Steady Habits: Homeownership matters. So why are so many in CT left behind?
We’ve talked about it on the show before — a potential positive of the pandemic for CT is..Nov 19, 2020
Steady Habits: What 2020 results mean for the future of elections in CT
More than a week after the 2020 election, it’s fair to ask, “what just happened?” The results point..Nov 12, 2020
Steady Habits: Post-Trump, outgoing GOP leader pushes party to focus on CT
The blue wave that swept through the state wasn’t as big as some had predicted, but anger over..Nov 09, 2020
Steady Habits: Incoming House speaker sees big gains, talks legal pot, early voting
Donald Trump's unpopularity in Connecticut helped state Democrats pick up even more seats in the General Assembly. It..Nov 05, 2020
Steady Habits: What you need to know about election day in Connecticut
Masks and MAGA hats are in. Candidate buttons and “poll watching” are out. You’ll see more, and younger,..Nov 02, 2020
Steady Habits: Connecticut restaurants face future with “a little dread, a lot of optimism”
CT’s economic recovery is going to be slow, but the question looms: How slow? According to the Connecticut..Oct 27, 2020
Steady Habits Election Special: Is the health of our democracy at stake?
This close to election day, it's easy for all conversation about politics to be about the horse race...Oct 26, 2020
Steady Habits: Devastated, one Connecticut theater fights to survive
COVID-19 has sent a shock wave through multiple industries over the past seven months, but of all of..Oct 20, 2020
Steady Habits: Can “inclusive growth” help cities recover from COVID?
It’s no secret the pandemic has hit Connecticut’s economy hard. It’s also no secret that the COVID shutdown..Oct 12, 2020
Steady Habits: Anchor Dennis House on three decades covering Connecticut
Anyone who follows Connecticut politics and the news media was shocked when they heard that anchor Dennis House..Oct 07, 2020
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.