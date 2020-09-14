Steady Habits: Why can’t Connecticut keep the lights on?

A series of big power outages in the middle of a pandemic has Connecticut residents mad at electric utilities again. They’re asking lawmakers to get them refunds and to hold Eversource and United Illuminating responsible for not getting the lights on quickly enough.

But Jan Ellen Spiegel, who covers energy and the environment for The CT Mirror, says our focus on pointing fingers, and anger over electric rates has taken our eyes off the real problem – an ancient electric grid that’s not only set up for major failures, but is also keeping us from becoming more energy efficient and less reliant on fossil fuels.

This week on “Steady Habits,” she tells John that when it comes to keeping the lights on – you either have to pay now, or pay later.