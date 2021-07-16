The Supreme Court term is over, and although it didn’t have some of the high-profile cases we’ve..Jul 08, 2021
Steady Habits: Would shrinking the Supreme Court help build consensus?
Many of the biggest questions surrounding this year’s Supreme Court term don’t have to do with the cases they decided. They’re more about the people who are deciding them.
What’s the dynamic on the 6-3 majority conservative court? What role does Chief Justice John Roberts play? And what will happen with liberal justice Stephen Breyer, who turns 83 in August? Many progressive voices are calling on him to step down now so that President Biden can get a replacement through a majority Democratic Senate.
Supreme Court reporter and columnist Linda Greenhouse says those calls may have backfired, with Breyer not wanting to make a “political” decision. But Greenhouse, who has covered the Court for decades for the New York Times, says the Court’s days of being above politics are largely over.
In part two of our conversation, Greenhouse considers whether a smaller, even-numbered future Court might help build more consensus, and gives us some of her ideas about the possibility of changing the size of the Supreme Court.
She also looks ahead to the next Court term, which is shaping up to be momentous.
Linda Greenhouse has a new book coming out this fall, titled: Justice on the Brink: The Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Rise of Amy Coney Barrett, and Twelve Months That Transformed the Supreme Court.
Get Email Alerts for New Episodes
Recent Episodes
Steady Habits: Wrapping up a session that said “yes” to legal marijuana, “no” to new taxes
The Connecticut legislative session has concluded, and it seems that in some ways, this "Land of Steady Habits"..Jun 23, 2021
Steady Habits: Redistricting gives CT chance to draw a better map
The 2020 Census gives Americans a chance to redraw their district lines, fundamentally shifting the map of Democracy...Jun 16, 2021
Steady Habits: Finding mental health solutions for CT kids
This last year, spent in a pandemic, has changed the lives of so many. But those changes might..May 28, 2021
Steady Habits: Single Moms in CT hit hardest by pandemic
Everyone has had their lives upended by the pandemic. But the problem has been felt most acutely by..May 03, 2021
Steady Habits: Transforming Hartford with trains, parks, bikes
This week, we continue our conversation with Doug Suisman, the architect and urban planner, who is leading an..Apr 19, 2021
Steady Habits: The plan to transform Hartford’s highways, riverfront and fortunes
This week, we take a look into the future of Connecticut’s capital city. And not a science fiction..Apr 07, 2021
Steady Habits: Exoneree says compassion, legislation important for those leaving prison
If you talk with Scott Lewis, you hear a lot of things that sound like this: “When you..Mar 31, 2021
Steady Habits: Journals tell story of a pandemic year filled with sadness, loss and joy
As we mark the one year anniversary of the pandemic impacting Connecticut, we’ve been asking what we’ve..Mar 17, 2021
Steady Habits: Porter says Lamont’s “austerity budget” will worsen inequality
In a state that’s been almost entirely run by Democrats for years, Connecticut’s moderate Gov. Ned Lamont is..Mar 10, 2021
Steady Habits: Geballe answers critics of CT vaccine rollout
Essential workers, racial equity advocates, and those with pre-existing medical conditions were all angered by the state’s decision..Mar 03, 2021
Steady Habits: New CT vaccine plan ‘disappointing’ to equity advocates
State residents were surprised by Gov. Ned Lamont’s announcement this week that Connecticut was changing course on..Feb 24, 2021
Steady Habits: Bigger government? House GOP’s “change of pace”
House minority leader Vincent Candelora says this legislative session has been a real “change of pace” for him..Feb 17, 2021
Steady Habits: Senate leader’s plan includes new taxes on the rich, legal pot, sports betting
Signs point to a lean budget proposal from Gov. Ned Lamont, even though he’s talked about having “the..Feb 10, 2021
Steady Habits: CT’s budget forecast is sunny, with increasing clouds
Gov. Ned Lamont unveils his two year budget proposal a week from today, and despite the economic damage..Feb 03, 2021
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.