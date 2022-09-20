About The Podcast

Challenge assumptions, seek understanding, leave nothing untold.

In Untold we pass the microphone from the policymakers to the people, connecting with Connecticut’s communities to reframe familiar stories and explore those left untold. Read more in the Untold Season 1 Media Kit.

Meet The Team

Untold is hosted by Mercy A. Quaye and John Dankosky, and produced by Harriet Jones. The podcast’s music is composed by Mark Lyon.

Mercy A. Quaye Mercy A. Quaye writes a monthly column called Sightlines for CT Mirror and is the editor of CT Mirror’s Community Editorial Board. In 2015 she founded and continues to lead The Narrative Project, a mission-driven communications consulting group providing communications support to non-profit organizations throughout the state. John Dankosky John Dankosky is CT Mirror’s Director of Events. A well-known and highly-regarded radio personality and moderator, he divides his time between CT Mirror — where he heads up our events program and serves as a multi-platform consultant — and the NPR / PRI program Science Friday.