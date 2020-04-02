Is It Time To Get Back To Work? One Yale Expert Says No. Date: Thursday, March 26,..Mar 26, 2020
Steady Habits: Yale expert says it’s time to get back to work, in waves
Steady Habits
A Connecticut Mirror podcast, hosted by John Dankosky
Is It Time To Get Back To Work? Former Yale Expert Says Yes, But In ‘Waves’
Date: Thursday, April 2, 2020
Connecticut is two weeks away from a projected peak in the coronavirus pandemic, but Dr. David Katz tells host John Dankosky the U.S. needs to start sending younger, healthier people back to work in “waves.” Katz, former director of the Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center, believes this could lead to “herd immunity” before a vaccine is developed, but says it may be too late. The theory is disputed by many experts — including our last guest, Dr. Howard Forman — but sits at the heart of a national debate.
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.