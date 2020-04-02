Steady Habits: Yale expert says it’s time to get back to work, in waves

Steady Habits

A Connecticut Mirror podcast, hosted by John Dankosky

Is It Time To Get Back To Work? Former Yale Expert Says Yes, But In ‘Waves’

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2020

Connecticut is two weeks away from a projected peak in the coronavirus pandemic, but Dr. David Katz tells host John Dankosky the U.S. needs to start sending younger, healthier people back to work in “waves.” Katz, former director of the Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center, believes this could lead to “herd immunity” before a vaccine is developed, but says it may be too late. The theory is disputed by many experts — including our last guest, Dr. Howard Forman — but sits at the heart of a national debate.