Steady Habits Podcast: Yale Researcher Studies Viruses ‘For The Good They Can Do’
Yale Researcher Studies Viruses ‘For The Good They Can Do’
Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Paul Turner thinks viruses are cool. That’s not the common opinion, of course, at least not right now. But his work at Yale is about finding ways to put viruses to work for us using phage therapy, an alternative to traditional antibiotic treatment. He sits down with host John Dankosky to share what he knows about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.