Conroy, Theresa W.

District towns: Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Seymour

Election history: Conroy won an open seat in 2008, succeeding six-term Republican Leonard C. Greene.

2008 general election

Theresa W. Conroy (D) 6,113 57 percent Brian F. Koskelowski (R) 4,527 43 percent

Public financing: Conroy and Koskelowski each received $25,000 in public financing for their campaigns under the Citizens’ Election Program. Each returned a surplus: Conroy, $6,991.96; Koskelowski, $5,825.12.

Background: Conroy was a Veterans Administration nurse for nearly 30 years. She served on the Zoning Board of Appeals. Her father, Francis H. Conroy Jr., is a selectman in Seymour.

Committees: Environment, Public Health, Veterans

Education: A.D.N., Quinnipiac University; B.A., Southern Connecticut State University; M.S.N., Fairfield University

Occupation: Advanced practice registered nurse

2008 Financial Disclosure: Conroy reported a pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs and wages from CVS Caremark and Middlesex Hospital. She owns a home in Seymour and a share in a house in Hancock, Mass.

She reported an investment in the U.S. Government Thrift Savings Plan.

Conroy disclosed debts in excess of $10,000 to Sallie Mae, Bank of America, and the Sikorsky Financial Credit Union.

A note on financial disclosure: Every spring, officials are required to disclose the ownership of real estate, the source of any income exceeding $1,000 in the previous calendar year and securities worth more than $5,000.