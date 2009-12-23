Drew, Thomas J.

District town: Fairfield

Election history: Drew unseated five-term Republican Carl J. Dickman in 2004, winning by 546 votes. In 2008, Drew was cross-endorsed by the Working Families Party.

2008 general election

Thomas J. Drew (D)

5,138 52 percent Thomas J. Drew (WF)

324 3 percent Ralph Bowley (R)

4,492 45 percent

Public financing: Drew and Bowley each received $25,000 in public financing for their campaigns under the Citizens’ Election Program. Drew returned a surplus of $2,221,18.

Background: Drew’s previous elective experience was two terms on the Representative Town Meeting in Fairfield.

Committees: Government Administration and Elections, Planning and Development, Transportation

Education: B.S., Central Connecticut State University; J.D., American University

Occupation: Lawyer

2008 Financial Disclosure: Drew reported outside income from his solo law practice. He or his wife, Madelen Drew, own no real estate and no securities worth more than $5,000.

He voluntarily disclosed an addendum that lists a debt in excess of $10,000 to the Ford Motor Company.

A note on financial disclosure: Every spring, officials are required to disclose the ownership of real estate, the source of any income exceeding $1,000 in the previous calendar year and securities worth more than $5,000. They also are required to file an addendum in which they report any debt of more than $10,000; this may by law be kept confidential.