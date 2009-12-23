Drew, Thomas J.

District town: Fairfield
Election history: Drew unseated five-term Republican Carl J. Dickman in 2004, winning by 546 votes. In 2008, Drew was cross-endorsed by the Working Families Party.
2008 general election
|Thomas J. Drew (D)
|5,138
|52 percent
|Thomas J. Drew (WF)
|324
|3 percent
|Ralph Bowley (R)
|4,492
|45 percent
Public financing: Drew and Bowley each received $25,000 in public financing for their campaigns under the Citizens’ Election Program. Drew returned a surplus of $2,221,18.
Background: Drew’s previous elective experience was two terms on the Representative Town Meeting in Fairfield.
Committees: Government Administration and Elections, Planning and Development, Transportation
Education: B.S., Central Connecticut State University; J.D., American University
Occupation: Lawyer
2008 Financial Disclosure: Drew reported outside income from his solo law practice. He or his wife, Madelen Drew, own no real estate and no securities worth more than $5,000.
He voluntarily disclosed an addendum that lists a debt in excess of $10,000 to the Ford Motor Company.
A note on financial disclosure: Every spring, officials are required to disclose the ownership of real estate, the source of any income exceeding $1,000 in the previous calendar year and securities worth more than $5,000. They also are required to file an addendum in which they report any debt of more than $10,000; this may by law be kept confidential.