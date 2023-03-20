Telling the Story an evening with Connecticut Mirror Journalists

Join us for a gathering with our journalists as they share how they’re telling some of the most challenging stories in our state ranging from housing and children to social justice and broken systems.

Hosted by Alva Greenberg and Karen Pritzker

Wednesday, April 12

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cocktail reception

182 Cold Spring Street New Haven, CT

Special Guests

Elizabeth Hamilton, Executive Editor Elizabeth is CT Mirror’s executive editor and has responsibility for all of the journalism content on CT Mirror. She partners with the publisher in leading the organization and manages the news staff. Prior to joining CT Mirror in 2018 Elizabeth spent 20 years in Connecticut newsrooms, including more than a decade at The Hartford Courant where she was Reporter of the Year in 2000 and where she won the prestigious Theodore Driscoll Investigative Award for a series of stories about deaths in group homes for the developmentally disabled.

Jaden Edison, Justice Reporter Jaden is CT Mirror’s justice reporter. He was previously a summer reporting fellow at the Texas Tribune and interned at the Poynter Institute for Media Studies. He received a bachelor’s degree in electronic media from Texas State University and a master’s degree in investigative journalism from the Toni Stabile Center for Investigative Journalism at Columbia University.

Ginny Monk, Housing and Children’s Issues Reporter Ginny is CT Mirror’s housing and children’s issues reporter, and a Report For America corps member. She covers a range of topics, from affordable housing and zoning to child welfare. Ginny grew up in Arkansas and graduated from the University of Arkansas’ Lemke School of Journalism in 2017. She began her career at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette where she covered housing, homelessness, juvenile justice, and investigations. Along the way Ginny was awarded a 2019 Data Fellowship through the Annenberg Center for Health Journalism at the University of Southern California.

Mercy A. Quaye, Columnist and Community Editorial Board Editor Mercy is a monthly columnist and editor of CT Mirror’s Community Editorial Board. In 2015 she founded and continues to lead The Narrative Project, a mission-driven communications consulting group providing communications support to non-profit organizations throughout the state. Born and raised in New Haven, Mercy has an undergraduate degree in Journalism and a master’s degree in Public Relations, Social Media and Applied Communications, both from Quinnipiac University. Her work experience includes roles as a columnist for Hearst Connecticut, Adjunct Professor of Digital Journalism at Southern Connecticut State University, radio show host, and communications specialist for advocacy, community, and educational organizations.

Bruce Putterman, Publisher and CEO Bruce is CT Mirror’s publisher and CEO, responsible for the strategic direction of the organization, revenue generation, product innovation, reader engagement, and all business operations. Before joining CT Mirror in 2017 Bruce owned and operated a West Hartford-based consulting practice for 16 years, providing strategic planning and marketing services to more than 50 nonprofit organizations, advocacy groups, public agencies, private equity firms, and other for-profit clients. His interest in journalism dates back to his college years when he worked in commercial radio and TV news.

About the Connecticut Mirror

Launched in 2010, The Connecticut Mirror is the state’s trusted source for in-depth news and reporting on public policy, government and politics.

CT Mirror is nonprofit, non-partisan, and digital only.

Our mission is to produce original, in-depth, non-partisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives. Advancing this mission results in more informed and politically engaged residents, greater transparency in policy-making, and a stronger democracy.

CT Mirror’s staff consists of award-winning editors and reporters with decades of experience in Connecticut newsrooms and work for other national or state news organizations.

Nearly 90% of CT Mirror revenue is contributed by individuals and organizations who read and rely on our reporting.

We cover a range of public policy topics including the state budget, economic development, politics, education, health, justice, housing, the environment, legislation, and other areas impacted by public policy.

For questions about this event, please contact Clare Dignan at cdignan@ctmirror.org.