Insurance companies that sell coverage through the state’s health insurance exchange next year will be allowed to cover fewer hospitals, doctors and prescription drugs under changes the exchange’s board approved Tuesday. Officials hope those changes could help offset rate increases caused by the increased price and use of medical care and prescription drugs. Continue Reading →
What ‘repeal-replace’ could mean for your employer health plan
If you’re like most Connecticut residents and get your health insurance through an employer, chances are the future of Obamacare doesn’t have nearly as much bearing on your coverage. But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing at stake for you as federal lawmakers look to repeal and replace the health law. Continue Reading →
What you need to know for the 2017 Obamacare open enrollment
If you buy health insurance on your own, or plan to, your chance to sign up for 2017 coverage starts next week. Here’s what you need to know, whether you’re new to the process or buying again. Continue Reading →
How to manage a high-deductible health plan
High-deductible health plans, which are increasingly common, don’t just require people to pay more when they get care; they also leave people with more to understand, from figuring out how much care costs to handling bills that aren’t always clear. Here are some tips from experts on how to manage a high-deductible plan. This story is the latest in a series on how to better navigate the health care system. Continue Reading →
Coming soon to your mailbox: An Obamacare tax form
Even if you don’t get your health insurance through the federal health law, you’re likely to get the form, which is part of the way the federal government verifies whether people are complying with the mandate that nearly all Americans have health care coverage. Here’s what you need to know. Continue Reading →
How to find (reliable) medical information online
There’s a wealth of medical information available online – but it’s not all trustworthy. Here are some tips from medical librarians on how to find reliable health information online and avoid the rest. Continue Reading →
Buy your own health insurance? Here’s how your premiums will change next year
Insurance prices will change in 2016 for the nearly 170,000 Connecticut residents who buy their own health plans. So what will people be paying? Here’s a look, broken down in two ways. Continue Reading →
Some Obamacare customers will need to file for tax extensions
Some customers of Connecticut’s health insurance exchange say problems with the exchange-generated forms they need to file their taxes have left them unable to file their taxes just days before the deadline. If you’re in that situation, here’s what to do. Continue Reading →
The special Obamacare sign-up period: What you need to know
The deadline to sign up for private insurance under the federal health law this year is long past, but some state residents who are currently uninsured will have a 30-day window to sign up for plans during April — if they meet certain criteria. Here are the details. Continue Reading →
Six things to know about Obamacare and taxes
The federal health law created some significant changes for tax filers, particularly those who didn’t have health insurance or who bought health plans through public health insurance exchanges like Connecticut’s Access Health CT. Here are a few things to know. Continue Reading →
Obamacare enrollment, year 2: What you need to know
The second sign-up period for insurance under the federal health law known as Obamacare begins next month. There are some key changes from last year, including a shorter shopping season, new plan options and a higher penalty for those who don’t have coverage in 2015. Here are the details. Continue Reading →
Connecticut’s Obamacare plan options for 2015
Here’s a look at the standard plans sold through Access Health CT, the state’s health insurance exchange, for 2015. Continue Reading →
Obamacare Q&A: CT exchange will let some automatically renew plans
Access Health CT, the state’s health insurance exchange, is developing a system to automatically renew coverage for some people who don’t want to make changes to their benefits. Continue Reading →
What is this form? The explanation of benefits
Kathy Walsh’s job is to help Connecticut residents deal confusing parts of the health care and insurance system. And one common culprit is a form known as the “explanation of benefits.” Here’s how to understand it. Continue Reading →
Introducing The Mirror’s Health Care User Guide
Confused about Obamacare or the rest of the health care system? We’re here to help. Continue Reading →