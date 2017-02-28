Health care user guide

Recent Posts

2018 exchange plans could cover fewer hospitals, doctors, drugs

By: |
This is a photo of Pedro Lopez asking how long it will take to sign up for insurance at the Access Health CT store in New Britain.

Insurance companies that sell coverage through the state’s health insurance exchange next year will be allowed to cover fewer hospitals, doctors and prescription drugs under changes the exchange’s board approved Tuesday. Officials hope those changes could help offset rate increases caused by the increased price and use of medical care and prescription drugs. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Health Care, Access Health CT, Affordable Care Act, health care costs, insurance, Obamacare

What ‘repeal-replace’ could mean for your employer health plan

By: |

If you’re like most Connecticut residents and get your health insurance through an employer, chances are the future of Obamacare doesn’t have nearly as much bearing on your coverage. But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing at stake for you as federal lawmakers look to repeal and replace the health law. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Health Care, Affordable Care Act, Brian Driscoll, Demian Fontanella, insurance, Matthew Rae, Obamacare

How to manage a high-deductible health plan

By: |
This is an illustration of a woman struggling to figure out what health care will cost.

High-deductible health plans, which are increasingly common, don’t just require people to pay more when they get care; they also leave people with more to understand, from figuring out how much care costs to handling bills that aren’t always clear. Here are some tips from experts on how to manage a high-deductible plan. This story is the latest in a series on how to better navigate the health care system. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Health Care, Connecticut Insurance Department, health care how to, insurance, Kathy Walsh, Victoria Veltri

Obamacare enrollment, year 2: What you need to know

By: |

The second sign-up period for insurance under the federal health law known as Obamacare begins next month. There are some key changes from last year, including a shorter shopping season, new plan options and a higher penalty for those who don’t have coverage in 2015. Here are the details. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Health Care, Access Health CT, Affordable Care Act, exchange, health care user guide, insurance, Obamacare