As costs rise, will narrow network insurance plans catch on in CT?

Would you buy a health plan that covered fewer hospitals and doctors if the premiums were 10 percent less? So-called narrow-network plans haven’t had much traction in Connecticut, but some think that’s likely to change. Continue Reading →

Anthem uncertain it will continue in CT’s individual market next year

The company’s president wrote that the insurer is likely to notify regulators this summer that Anthem will withdraw from the state’s individual market. She added Anthem might not actually choose to pull out of the market, but is required to give six months’ notice if it withdraws and needs to preserve its options. Continue Reading →

2018 exchange plans could cover fewer hospitals, doctors, drugs

Insurance companies that sell coverage through the state’s health insurance exchange next year will be allowed to cover fewer hospitals, doctors and prescription drugs under changes the exchange’s board approved Tuesday. Officials hope those changes could help offset rate increases caused by the increased price and use of medical care and prescription drugs. Continue Reading →

Kevin Counihan on the ACA: ‘Whatever happens, Trump is going to own this’

Kevin Counihan used to run the health insurance exchanges that serve most of the United States. Now he’s a customer. He talked to The Mirror about efforts to replace the Affordable Care Act, why the health law has gotten more popular since Barack Obama left office, how to keep insurance companies from fleeing exchanges, and what can be done to make it easier to buy coverage. Continue Reading →

CT Obamacare exchange at a ‘critical crossroads,’ leader says

Jim Wadleigh cited a new IRS policy that could affect the individual mandate, a proposed federal rule aimed at stabilizing insurance markets, and the ongoing uncertainty about the Affordable Care Act’s future. The exchange also has a budget crunch to fix. Continue Reading →

With time running out, Obamacare signups lag amid uncertainties

With one day left in the sign-up period for private insurance coverage, the Connecticut health insurance exchange’s enrollment has slowed down compared to past years, and the marketplace’s chief executive thinks confusion about the future of Obamacare could be a factor. Continue Reading →

