Would you buy a health plan that covered fewer hospitals and doctors if the premiums were 10 percent less? So-called narrow-network plans haven’t had much traction in Connecticut, but some think that’s likely to change. Continue Reading →
Obamacare: Continuing Coverage
Follow The Mirror’s coverage of the Affordable Care Act in Connecticut. Find features, explainers and Q&As to better understand how the complex policy changes taking place under Obamacare are supposed to work in theory, and how they’re working out in practice.
Recent Posts
Analysis: GOP Obamacare replacement could cost CT $89M to $539M
|
The administration also estimated that 34,000 people who buy health plans through the state’s health insurance exchange would not renew their coverage for 2018 if the proposal becomes law. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Access Health CT, Affordable Care Act, American Health Care Act, insurance, Obamacare
Anthem uncertain it will continue in CT’s individual market next year
|
The company’s president wrote that the insurer is likely to notify regulators this summer that Anthem will withdraw from the state’s individual market. She added Anthem might not actually choose to pull out of the market, but is required to give six months’ notice if it withdraws and needs to preserve its options. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Access Health CT, Affordable Care Act, American Health Care Act, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, connecticare, insurance, Obamacare
What the GOP Obamacare replacement bill means for you and CT
|
The Republican proposal has big implications for Connecticut residents and state government. Here are nine things to know about it. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Health Care, Politics, Access Health CT, Affordable Care Act, AmericanHealth Care Act, Ben Barnes, insurance
2018 exchange plans could cover fewer hospitals, doctors, drugs
|
Insurance companies that sell coverage through the state’s health insurance exchange next year will be allowed to cover fewer hospitals, doctors and prescription drugs under changes the exchange’s board approved Tuesday. Officials hope those changes could help offset rate increases caused by the increased price and use of medical care and prescription drugs. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Access Health CT, Affordable Care Act, health care costs, insurance, Obamacare
Kevin Counihan on the ACA: ‘Whatever happens, Trump is going to own this’
|
Kevin Counihan used to run the health insurance exchanges that serve most of the United States. Now he’s a customer. He talked to The Mirror about efforts to replace the Affordable Care Act, why the health law has gotten more popular since Barack Obama left office, how to keep insurance companies from fleeing exchanges, and what can be done to make it easier to buy coverage. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Sunday Q&A, Access Health CT, Affordable Care Act, health care costs, insurance, Kevin Counihan, Obamacare
CT Obamacare exchange at a ‘critical crossroads,’ leader says
|
Jim Wadleigh cited a new IRS policy that could affect the individual mandate, a proposed federal rule aimed at stabilizing insurance markets, and the ongoing uncertainty about the Affordable Care Act’s future. The exchange also has a budget crunch to fix. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Access Health CT, Affordable Care Act, America's Health Insurance Plans, Families USA, insurance, Jim Wadleigh, Obamacare
Here’s what we know about CT’s Obamacare insurance customers
|
Nearly one in three are 55 and older. Those who pay full price are younger, on average. And many live in Fairfield County. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Access Health CT, Affordable Care Act, Obamacare
CT uninsured rate among lowest in the country, report says
|
Connecticut’s uninsured rate was among the lowest in the country in 2016, but the report’s authors warned that the exact figure was potentially unreliable. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Affordable Care Act, Census, National Health Interview Survey, Obamacare, uninsured
With demand already up, free clinics anticipate more need
|
Two days after a new free clinic opened in Stamford, “The phones haven’t stopped ringing and people are walking in, looking to make appointments,” the executive director said. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, A deeper look, Affordable Care Act, Americares, Deep Dive, free clinics, Malta House of Care, Medicaid
CT Obamacare exchange enrollment down 3.9 percent
|
The open enrollment period for Connecticut’s health insurance exchange ended with 111,524 people signed up for private health plans – approximately 4,500 fewer than last year. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Access Health CT, Affordable Care Act, insurance, Jim Wadleigh, Nancy Wyman, Obamacare
Some seek more oversight of Access Health’s funding
|
As Congress takes aim at the federal health law, some Connecticut legislators are raising questions about another aspect of Obamacare – how the state’s health insurance marketplace gets its money. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Politics, Access Health CT, Affordable Care Act, Jim Wadleigh, Kevin Kelly, Obamacare, quasi-public agencies
With time running out, Obamacare signups lag amid uncertainties
|
With one day left in the sign-up period for private insurance coverage, the Connecticut health insurance exchange’s enrollment has slowed down compared to past years, and the marketplace’s chief executive thinks confusion about the future of Obamacare could be a factor. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Access Health CT, Affordable Care Act, insurance, Jim Wadleigh, Obamacare
Access Health to tighten midyear sign-up rules, restore broker fees
|
The changes were made in response to concerns that people are taking advantage of current rules to sign up only after they get sick, and worries that a lack of payments to brokers has affected enrollment. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Access Health CT, Affordable Care Act, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, brokers, connecticare, insurance, Obamacare
CT exchange wants to require broker commissions for health plans
|
Insurance companies that sell plans through the state’s exchange stopped paying commissions to brokers this year, and the exchange’s CEO says that has affected enrollment. Continue Reading →