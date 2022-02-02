What Makes a Vibrant Community?
Elevating a Vibrant Community For All
To meet our mission at the Hartford Foundation, we ask: what does a vibrant community look and feel like?
The Cornerstone of Stability and Prosperity: Basic Human Needs
Since the pandemic began, a surge of families has joined thousands of others in the struggle to make ends meet.
Thriving Small Businesses Energize Local Communities
It is critical that we ensure small businesses owned by people of color and women have equal opportunities for success.
Putting Philanthropy into Action for Racial Justice
Philanthropy is evolving to use its knowledge and influence to change systems that have left millions behind for generations.
Getting a Degree: A Right of Passage for Some and An Elusive Dream for Others
Ensuring access to education that leads to family sustaining wages must be a top priority to increase equitable economic mobility.
The Power of Community Voice: Civic and Resident Engagement
Supporting resident engagement, resident leadership, and resident participation is vital to strengthening communities.
When Artists Are Valued, the Whole Community Wins
Everyone benefits when communities provide artists with capacity building, funding and sustainable structures to highlight their work and create consistent opportunities.
How to Reimagine Police Training: Through Community Voice
When police training is informed by community perspectives, officers build the skills needed to balance the demands of public safety and the best interests of youth and diverse communities of color.
Making Hartford Home: The push for equitable home ownership
We can break the cycle of disinvestment in urban neighborhoods, offering everyone opportunities to benefit from neighborhood growth and vitality.