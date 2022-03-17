Our Hosts

Mercy A. Quaye writes a monthly column called Sightlines for CT Mirror and is the editor of CT Mirror’s Community Editorial Board. In 2015 she founded and continues to lead The Narrative Project, a mission-driven communications consulting group providing communications support to non-profit organizations throughout the state.

John is CT Mirror’s Director of Events. A well-known and highly-regarded radio personality and moderator, he divides his time between CT Mirror — where he heads up our events program and serves as a multi-platform consultant — and the NPR / PRI program Science Friday.