A host-driven, magazine-style podcast that sets out to find the throughlines woven into Connecticut life, tracing how each of us is more alike than our assumptions make us think. We pass the microphone from the policymakers to the people, connecting with Connecticut’s communities to reframe familiar stories and explore those left untold.
Our Hosts
Mercy A. Quaye writes a monthly column called Sightlines for CT Mirror and is the editor of CT Mirror’s Community Editorial Board. In 2015 she founded and continues to lead The Narrative Project, a mission-driven communications consulting group providing communications support to non-profit organizations throughout the state.
John is CT Mirror’s Director of Events. A well-known and highly-regarded radio personality and moderator, he divides his time between CT Mirror — where he heads up our events program and serves as a multi-platform consultant — and the NPR / PRI program Science Friday.