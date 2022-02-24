Konstantinos Diamantis was a powerful state official until late October, 2021. Here’s a timeline of events that led to his abrupt departure — and events that have happened since he was named on a federal grand jury subpoena.
Katy Golvala
As CT Mirror’s first Investigative Researcher Fellow, Katy Golvala joins Dave Altimari and Andy Brown on our investigative team. Originally from New Jersey, Katy earned a bachelor’s degree in English and Mathematics from Williams College and received a master’s degree in Business and Economic Journalism from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in August 2021. Her work experience includes roles as a Business Analyst at A.T. Kearney, a Reporter and Researcher at Investment Wires, and a Reporter at Inframation, covering infrastructure in Latin America and the Caribbean. At Columbia, Katy completed projects related to government policy and corporate practices aimed at improving racial equality. She wrote her thesis on the record high levels of corporate insider trading during COVID and the market implications of outsized executive compensation during a global crisis.More by Katy Golvala
Stephen Busemeyer
As CT Mirror's Managing Editor Stephen helps manage and support a staff of 11 reporters. His career in daily journalism includes 20 years at The Hartford Courant, where he served as a member of the editorial board, data editor, breaking news editor and bureau chief. Prior to that Stephen was city editor at the Casper Star-Tribune in Casper, Wyo., and the editor of the Daily Press in Craig, Colo. He was won many awards for editorial writing, data journalism and breaking news. While he was breaking news editor, The Courant was a named finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for its coverage of the Sandy Hook shootings. Busemeyer is a Koeppel Journalism Fellow at Wesleyan University, where he teaches data journalism, and he has also taught at the University of Hartford, the University of Connecticut and the University of Colorado.More by Stephen Busemeyer