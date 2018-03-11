FAIRFIELD — It was more a job interview, less a debate. Two skeptical Democrats poked and prodded seven Democratic gubernatorial contenders on stage at a regional forum Sunday that opened with a pointed question about the candidates’ electability and ended with an insistent demand they identify their greatest political vulnerability. The questions fell heaviest on Bridgeport Mayor Joseph P. Ganim.

Civil and criminal justice James Forman Jr., tackling criminal justice from multiple angles James Forman Jr. is a professor at Yale Law School, where he teaches courses including constitutional law, “Race, Class and Punishment” and a seminar where he brings law students into a Connecticut prison to take a class alongside people who are incarcerated. In this Sunday conversation, The Mirror sat down with Forman at his office in New Haven to hear about his career, the classes he’s teaching at Yale, and his 2017 book called “Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America.”

Budget/Economy A week of more fiscal and political heat A lot of disagreement over a lot of issues in a week of heated politics. Issues both financial and personal are emerging as Connecticut’s political season matures.

Urban Development A new vision for New Haven: five Long Wharf districts New Haven won’t have just one Long Wharf district if an ambitious new plan takes form. It will have five urban, walkable Long Wharfs connected by a ribbon-like park.