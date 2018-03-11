Budget/Economy

How the ‘Students First’ college consolidation affects students

With the next fiscal year just four months away – and little hope for more funding for state colleges – the Board of Regents for Higher Education today approved a plan that rejects closing a community college campus and instead dramatically downsizes administrative staff. The move to consolidate a dozen community colleges is projected to save $28 million. Continue Reading →

Politics

DNC gives CT Dems cash to organize and unify for 2018

A week after Connecticut Democrats picked up a seat in the state House of Representatives, the Democratic National Committee has added the state party to its list of recipients of competitive $50,000 grants to help organize for the 2018 election. The state party chair said the grant rewards Connecticut Democrats for the progress made unifying the party since the 2016 presidential race. Continue Reading →