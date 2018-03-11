FAIRFIELD — It was more a job interview, less a debate. Two skeptical Democrats poked and prodded seven Democratic gubernatorial contenders on stage at a regional forum Sunday that opened with a pointed question about the candidates’ electability and ended with an insistent demand they identify their greatest political vulnerability. The questions fell heaviest on Bridgeport Mayor Joseph P. Ganim. Continue Reading →
Slossberg won’t run, putting another Democratic seat in play
Bitterly estranged from the Senate Democratic leadership on matters of policy and personality, Sen. Gayle S. Slossberg, D-Milford, confirmed Friday she would not seek an eighth term from a competitive district, dealing a blow to Democrats’ chances to win clear control of the evenly divided Senate this fall. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, 2018 campaign, Sen. Gayle Slossberg
Malloy backs higher minimum wage, hedging on how high
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Democratic legislators on Thursday outlined similar agendas for the remaining nine weeks of the 2018 legislative session: Pay equity, expanded sick time and other workplace issues largely directed to women, a constituency that polls indicate has further tilted toward Democrats since the election of President Trump. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Labor, Politics, minimum wage, paid family medical leave, paid sick days, pay equity
TV ads next in escalating battle over McDonald nomination
The sharply partisan fight over the confirmation of Andrew J. McDonald as chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court has morphed into an unprecedented, full-throated political campaign likely to escalate Thursday with the broadcast of television ads urging Senate Republicans to drop their opposition. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, Andrew J. McDonald, judicial confirmations, judicial nominations
DNC gives CT Dems cash to organize and unify for 2018
A week after Connecticut Democrats picked up a seat in the state House of Representatives, the Democratic National Committee has added the state party to its list of recipients of competitive $50,000 grants to help organize for the 2018 election. The state party chair said the grant rewards Connecticut Democrats for the progress made unifying the party since the 2016 presidential race. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, 2018 campaign, Nick Balletto, Thomas Perez
A national public-sector union fight comes to Connecticut
The national legal wars over how public-sector unions can collect dues and other fees has reached Connecticut with a lawsuit filed by unionized New Haven firefighters against their statewide affiliate, the Uniformed Professional Fire Fighters Association of Connecticut. The local has the help of the Fairness Center, a firm affiliated with the national right-to-work movement. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Labor, Politics, collective bargaining, right to work
A judicial nominee and a nomination process are put to the test
A hearing today on the confirmation of Justice Andrew J. McDonald as chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court comes as politicians, lawyers and advocates debate the question of how ideology and partisanship should be balanced against questions of intellect, competence and integrity in evaluating fitness for the bench. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, Andrew McDonald, CT Supreme Court, Judicial nominees
Jonathan Harris declares candidacy for governor
Jonathan Harris, who was executive director of the Connecticut Democratic Party during Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s re-election campaign in 2014 and then oversaw the Department of Consumer Protection for three years, joined the evolving field of Democratic candidates for governor Saturday. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, 2018 campaign
Legislators buck Senate co-chairs, keep casino expansion alive
An 11th-hour uprising by rank-and-file members of a legislative committee Thursday resurrected an issue that two Senate co-chairs seemed to have tabled for 2018: Should the state be opened to competition for a commercial casino in Bridgeport, as proposed by MGM Resorts International in its long war with two tribal competitors, the Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods? Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, casino expansion, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket Pequots, MGM Resorts International, Mohegan Sun, Mohegans
On guns, the GOP candidates for governor fall silent
WEST HAVEN — The shooting deaths of 17 high school students and staff in Parkland, Fla., briefly focused eight Republican candidates for governor Wednesday night on the question of whether they would stand by or revise the sweeping gun-control measure passed in Connecticut five years ago after the massacre of 20 first-graders and six educators in Sandy Hook. None favored repeal, and most declined an invitation talk about the issue. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, 2018 campaign, gun control
In CT Senate, a partisan edge to fighting workplace harassment
Connecticut Senate Democrats aligned themselves Tuesday with the burgeoning Me Too and Time’s Up movements by proposing a sweeping election-year bill that they say would be “the largest overhaul in modern Connecticut history of sexual harassment laws.” Republicans objected to their exclusion. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Labor, Politics, Me Too, sexual harassment, Time's Up
Stefanowski: Crowded field makes public financing too expensive
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski is challenging his many opponents to drop out of the voluntary public financing program that pays qualifying candidates $1.25 million for a primary and $6 million for the general election. That probably won’t impress many delegates at nominating conventions, where a candidate’s ability to qualify for public funds is a sign of credibility. But his call underscores how expensive this crowded election might be for taxpayers. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, 2018 campaign, citizens election program, public financing
Weighing unpopular governor against unpredictable president
One of the great ironies in politics is that the election of a Republican president has injected uncertainty into what had seemed to be an inexorable, 10-year march by Connecticut Republicans from irrelevance to dominance at the State Capitol. Anger at Donald J. Trump now competes with dissatisfaction over Democrats’ stewardship of the state’s finances and economy. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, 2018 campaign
Connecticut’s angry prophet of mass shootings
Over the more than five years since Sandy Hook, the governor of Connecticut has acted as the Cassandra of gun control, the angry prophet destined to be ignored, at least in the ranks of the NRA and Congress. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy first warned America two days after 26 children and staff died in Sandy Hook School that mass shootings were coming to your schools, your children. He was at it again Thursday. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, Dannel P. Malloy, gun control
Merrill proposes privacy protections for voters
Are people wary about registering to vote for fear of identity theft? Do victims of domestic violence refuse to register once they move to escape an abuser? Secretary of the State Denise Merrill raised those concerns Wednesday as she outlined a proposal for narrowing the information available in the state’s electronic voter database, barring its use for commercial purposes, and providing special protections for abuse survivors. Continue Reading →