Recent STORIES
CT’s Office of Workforce Strategy will put the funds toward training 2,000 people for jobs in health care, IT, manufacturing and biomedicine.
The CT Small Business Boost Fund will offer loans of up to $500,000 to businesses and nonprofits in underserved communities.
The Trinity Health-owned hospital in Stafford joins several other rural CT hospitals in seeking to cut back on maternity and other services.
A new report estimates that child care centers in Connecticut are serving 24,000 fewer children than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Site selection consultants say a company’s perspectives on environmental, social and governance factor into location decisions.
