Behind the scenes at the home of public policy journalism in Connecticut. Interviews with newsmakers featured in the CT Mirror’s biggest stories and insights from the journalists who cover them. Each week WSHU’s Ebong Udoma joins us to rundown the Sunday Feature with our reporters. We also present specials on the Mirror’s big investigative pieces. Smart conversation about thoughtful journalism.

Meet Our Hosts

John Dankosky, left, and Mercy A. Quaye Yehyun Kim / ctmirror.org

Mercy A. Quaye writes a monthly column called Sightlines for CT Mirror and is the editor of CT Mirror’s Community Editorial Board. In 2015 she founded and continues to lead The Narrative Project, a mission-driven communications consulting group providing communications support to non-profit organizations throughout the state.

John is CT Mirror’s Director of Events. A well-known and highly-regarded radio personality and moderator, he divides his time between CT Mirror — where he heads up our events program and serves as a multi-platform consultant — and the NPR / PRI program Science Friday.