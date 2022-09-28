The planet’s getting warmer, but we’re not all feeling the effects in the same way. This episode we go inside Resilient Connecticut, one of the state’s biggest climate adaptation efforts, to find out how our towns are preparing for a hotter future. And we meet Kat Morris to learn how the climate crisis intersects with environmental racism, health inequities, global migration and reproductive justice.

Throughout this season we’re looking at the issues that are driving young people’s engagement with politics – the climate crisis, reproductive rights, gun violence, gay and trans rights, and access to the ballot box. What about those issues is self-evident? Where do we have common ground as a nation and across generations, and where do we differ?

