Since The Connecticut Mirror’s founding, training the next generation of journalists through internships and fellowships has been an essential part of our mission. Former CT Mirror interns are currently employed at national publications like The New York TimesThe Washington Post and POLITICO as well as numerous state and local publications in Connecticut.

Reporting Internship

Work directly with CT Mirror’s reporters and editors to cover public policy and politics in Connecticut.

  • Offered every spring and summer
  • 14 weeks, 20 hours per week
  • Paid, also can receive college credit
  • Based in CT Mirror’s Hartford newsroom
  • Partially hybrid, but majority of work is in-person

Applications are now closed for Summer 2022.

Social Media Internship

Work with the CT Mirror team to repackage stories across all major social media platforms.

  • Offered every spring, summer and fall
  • 14 weeks, 20 hours per week
  • Paid, also can receive college credit
  • Based in CT Mirror’s Hartford newsroom
  • Fully hybrid, majority of work can be remote

Applications are now closed for Summer 2022.

Past Interns

See where some of our interns have ended up since their time at The Connecticut Mirror.

Caitlin Emma ’12
POLITICO
Budget & Appropriations Reporter

Neena Satija ’12
The Washington Post
Investigative Reporter

Charlie Smart ’17
The New York Times
Graphics/Multimedia Editor

Nick Rondinone ’12
Hearst Connecticut Media
Assistant Managing Editor

Morgan Hines ’15
USA Today
Travel & Consumer News Reporter

Kyle Constable ’16
CT Mirror
Director of Membership and Digital Innovation

Julia Werth ’17
CT Examiner
Staff Reporter

Jess Freedman ’20
Well+Good
Associate Video Producer

Isabella Zou ’20
Texas Tribune
Summer Reporting Fellow

Katherine Jimenez ’21
CT Public
Social Media Intern

Sara Abdelouahed ’22
The Marshall Project
Digital Media Fellow

Christie Wang ’22
The Washington Post
Creative Group Summer Fellow