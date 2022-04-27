Since The Connecticut Mirror’s founding, training the next generation of journalists through internships and fellowships has been an essential part of our mission. Former CT Mirror interns are currently employed at national publications like The New York Times, The Washington Post and POLITICO as well as numerous state and local publications in Connecticut.
Reporting Internship
Work directly with CT Mirror’s reporters and editors to cover public policy and politics in Connecticut.
- Offered every spring and summer
- 14 weeks, 20 hours per week
- Paid, also can receive college credit
- Based in CT Mirror’s Hartford newsroom
- Partially hybrid, but majority of work is in-person
Applications are now closed for Summer 2022.
Social Media Internship
Work with the CT Mirror team to repackage stories across all major social media platforms.
- Offered every spring, summer and fall
- 14 weeks, 20 hours per week
- Paid, also can receive college credit
- Based in CT Mirror’s Hartford newsroom
- Fully hybrid, majority of work can be remote
Applications are now closed for Summer 2022.
Past Interns
See where some of our interns have ended up since their time at The Connecticut Mirror.
Caitlin Emma ’12
POLITICO
Budget & Appropriations Reporter
Neena Satija ’12
The Washington Post
Investigative Reporter
Charlie Smart ’17
The New York Times
Graphics/Multimedia Editor
Nick Rondinone ’12
Hearst Connecticut Media
Assistant Managing Editor
Morgan Hines ’15
USA Today
Travel & Consumer News Reporter
Kyle Constable ’16
CT Mirror
Director of Membership and Digital Innovation
Julia Werth ’17
CT Examiner
Staff Reporter
Jess Freedman ’20
Well+Good
Associate Video Producer
Isabella Zou ’20
Texas Tribune
Summer Reporting Fellow
Katherine Jimenez ’21
CT Public
Social Media Intern
Sara Abdelouahed ’22
The Marshall Project
Digital Media Fellow
Christie Wang ’22
The Washington Post
Creative Group Summer Fellow