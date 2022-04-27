Since The Connecticut Mirror’s founding, training the next generation of journalists through internships and fellowships has been an essential part of our mission. Former CT Mirror interns are currently employed at national publications like The New York Times, The Washington Post and POLITICO as well as numerous state and local publications in Connecticut.

Reporting Internship Work directly with CT Mirror’s reporters and editors to cover public policy and politics in Connecticut. Offered every spring and summer

and 14 weeks, 20 hours per week

Paid, also can receive college credit

Based in CT Mirror’s Hartford newsroom

Partially hybrid, but majority of work is in-person Applications are now closed for Summer 2022. Social Media Internship Work with the CT Mirror team to repackage stories across all major social media platforms. Offered every spring , summer and fall

, and 14 weeks, 20 hours per week

Paid, also can receive college credit

Based in CT Mirror’s Hartford newsroom

Fully hybrid, majority of work can be remote Applications are now closed for Summer 2022.

Past Interns

See where some of our interns have ended up since their time at The Connecticut Mirror.

Caitlin Emma ’12

POLITICO

Budget & Appropriations Reporter Neena Satija ’12

The Washington Post

Investigative Reporter Charlie Smart ’17

The New York Times

Graphics/Multimedia Editor

Nick Rondinone ’12

Hearst Connecticut Media

Assistant Managing Editor Morgan Hines ’15

USA Today

Travel & Consumer News Reporter Kyle Constable ’16

CT Mirror

Director of Membership and Digital Innovation

Julia Werth ’17

CT Examiner

Staff Reporter Jess Freedman ’20

Well+Good

Associate Video Producer Isabella Zou ’20

Texas Tribune

Summer Reporting Fellow